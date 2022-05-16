Legal proceedings “Serial Eater” ate at more than 20 restaurants without paying bills – Prosecutor demands absolute imprisonment

Since 2016, the man has been sentenced to 11 different convictions for a total of 85 fraud offenses.

In series On Monday, a well-known 52-year-old man was charged with numerous new charges of fraud in the Helsinki District Court for unpaid restaurant meals.

According to the charges, the man enjoyed meals and food in restaurants without paying bills in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Hyvinkää. He has been doing similar activities for years before.

This time, the charges concern 24 restaurant meals last summer and this spring in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Hyvinkää. In addition, the man is charged with two burglaries and one illegal threat.

Individual restaurant bills ranged from € 40 to just over € 170. A total of 2,200 euros were payable for a total of 24 restaurant meals.

For example At the Pancho Villa restaurant in Helsinki’s Tripla shopping center, the man ate a cheese quadilla, a 360-gram pepper steak and an apple pie, and drank two beers, two tentacles, whiskey and gin. The amount of the invoice was EUR 93.40.

“In two cases, he left the scene and left his personal information with the restaurant. In 22 cases, he waited for the police, ”the prosecutor said Kalle Hurme said in court.

The defendant admitted at trial all charges and claims for compensation except the illegal threat. He did not want to be heard in the courtroom.

The charge of the illegal threat concerned a case in which a man informed a representative of a restaurant that he was shooting him and customers.

According to the prosecutor, the man made the threat while he was waiting for the police for an unpaid bill.

“I have a nine-piece and I’ll shoot you in the head and those customers who are here,” a restaurant spokesman recalled saying at the restaurant.

According to the accused’s defense, this was not a serious threat.

The charges concerning the taking of two beers and one bag of candy from a grocery store.

The prosecutor is demanding an unconditional 1.5-year prison sentence for the man for new crimes. The demand for punishment was aggravated by his previous criminal background.

The defense of the accused considers the demand for punishment too harsh.

Since 2016, the man has been sentenced to 11 different convictions for a total of 85 fraud offenses. He has received unconditional prison sentences in the past.

“It has only been a question of similar acts that are at issue here today,” the prosecutor said in the courtroom.

The district court is likely to pass judgment today.