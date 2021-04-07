Legal proceedings Security of Supply Center wins million-euro mask trade dispute against Tiina Jylhä’s company in Estonia

The higher court in Tallinn upheld the previous decision of the district court, according to which the Huoltovarmuuskeskus was allowed to dissolve the mask stores with Jylhä’s company.

Security of supply center (IGC) has also won a dispute in a higher court in Estonia over the Tiina Jylhän million-euro mask deals with the company. The court representative will inform BTI by e-mail.

This is more than 2.6 million euros, which is half of the purchase price of the planned transaction.

In July, the Harju District Court ruled that there were sufficient grounds for dissolving the transaction because Jylhä’s company was unable to deliver face shields within the agreed deadline.