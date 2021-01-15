Legal proceedings Remu Aaltonen fell victim to a crime: The duo blackmailed the musician and forced him to pay 60,000 euros

A man born in 1959 and a woman born in 1981 received convictions for aggravated extortion.

Helsinki the district court has sentenced two people to prison for aggravated extortion.

The case is about a musician Henry “Remu” to Aaltonen the offense against him.

According to the judgment, the convicts had, under threat of violence, blackmailed Aaltonen’s signed handover declaration and a document obliging him to transfer 60,000 euros. The car in question is a Cadillac Escalade car, estimated in court at around EUR 45 000.

At least one of the convicts already knew the plaintiff.

Judgment according to the duo had arrived at Aaltonen’s apartment in Helsinki in October 2018 to demand compensation for Aaltonen’s previous activities.

The events are based on a criminal suspicion against Aaltonen, for which the prosecutor had decided not to prosecute.

One of the convicts had disapproved of this decision and sought reconciliation by other means.

The situation has included intimidation. According to Aaltonen, the authors have said that “that heart will be torn apart” if he does not agree to sign the documents.

Since the signatures have been obtained, the district court considers that ownership of the vehicle has been transferred. In this regard, the crime has been committed. The amount of EUR 60 000 mentioned in the second contract had not been paid, but according to the law, obtaining a signature fulfills the characteristics of blackmail to the level of the company.

The financial advantage that Aaltonen has been forced or tried to give up is, in the opinion of the district court, very valuable.

A duo was also charged with a gross violation of domestic peace. However, the court finds that the crime cannot be considered to have taken place as they have not broken into the apartment. The charges against both were rejected in this regard.

According to the verdict, Aaltonen had opened the door to their home for them, and although the experience of the situation may have been unpleasant or dangerous, the situation does not meet the characteristics of a crime.

According to the judgment, both defendants have threatened the plaintiff and acted together. The district court sentenced the man, born in 1959, to one year and two months in prison. The woman, born in 1981, was sentenced to 7 months in prison for the act.