Legal proceedings Prosecutors plan to appeal the acquittal of the Liberian war crimes case

The Pirkanmaa District Court dismissed all charges last week.

Prosecutors intend to appeal the acquittal of the Liberian war crimes case. On Friday last week, the Pirkanmaa District Court dismissed all Sierra Leoneans Gibril Massaquoin charges.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for, among other things, murder, rape and aggravated war crimes during the Liberian Civil War of 1999-2003.

Massaquoi has lived in Finland for more than ten years.

Public Prosecutor Tom Laitisen according to the prosecutors are dissatisfied with how the district court assessed the evidence presented and what conclusions the court drew from it.

However, Laitinen still has a small reservation to make about the complaint.

“Our intention is to appeal the verdict. If we find out when writing a complaint that our thoughts turn out to be wrong, then we will not file a complaint, ”says Laitinen.

The notice of appeal must be filed no later than May 29.