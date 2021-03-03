Legal proceedings Prosecutors bring charges of massive 30-person drug case – police believe they have caught the backdrop of Katiska’s and municipal politician’s drug cases

The case, mainly concerning drug and gun crimes, will be heard in Helsinki in two weeks.

Prosecutors are prosecuting about 30 defendants, in which at least Dutch and Finnish people are charged mainly with drug and gun offenses. One person is also accused of aggravated money laundering.

The police believe that they have caught the background of both the big Katiska case and the drug case of an Ostrobothnian municipal politician in that case. It is a drug import organization whose traces were taken to the Netherlands, according to police.

According to the police, this is a total of 800 kilos of drug cases, in which not all substances had time to end up in Finland. Suspected crimes have involved several different types of drugs, including 300 pounds of amphetamine.

The case will start in the Helsinki District Court on Wednesday, March 17.

Substances was transported to Finland in flower trucks.

In Finland, the police received decisive evidence in the case, as colleagues in Central Europe had access to information from the underworld mobile phone giant.

A company called Encrochat had promised secure connections to its users, but police were able to monitor communications in real time last spring. In France, for example, 90 percent of users were reported to belong to the underworld.

The Encrochat has been exploited by, among others, the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico, several organized criminal groups in Europe and at least some of the defendants in the Katiska case in Finland.

To date, Katiska has reportedly been the largest drug case in the history of the Helsinki District Court, the main defendants of which are: Niko Ranta-aho and Janne Tranberg. Ranta-aho has largely admitted and Tranberg again denied those allegations.

Last autumn, HS compiled an extensive story about Encrochat. According to the investigation, the company’s traces disappeared into Panama.

Katiskan in addition, the case has, in the opinion of the police, also covered the substances of other significant drug cases.

The Ostrobothnian District Court has already ruled on a case in which a couple held 46 kilos of amphetamine and distributed the substance to others for sale.

In the same case, a municipal politician from the city center, who has been active in Kristiinankaupunki, is also charged with a felony drug crime. The crime he committed is suspected to have occurred in the fall of 2019, and the prosecution of the court is scheduled for next fall.

In Helsinki, the police have investigated drug trafficking among people with a Somali background. According to the police, these substances also come from the same wholesalers.

The duration of the offenses investigated is from June 2018 to May 2020. A total of 17 drug imports have been investigated.