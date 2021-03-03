Legal proceedings Prosecutor: Those accused of Koskela’s murder have reported the events freely at the hearings

The prosecutor has filed new alternative charges at trial.

Helsinki on Wednesday, the district court will deal with the last day of Koskela’s December murder, in which a 16-year-old boy died.

The media monitors the processing via a video connection. Participants sit in a separate hall.

Three sons born in 2004 are charged with the murder and assault of their peers.

The prosecutor has filed new alternative charges at trial.

The prosecutor is demanding, as an alternative charge, the punishment of all three defendants for aggravated death and two defendants for aggravated assault.

For an accused who momentarily leaves the scene of murder, the prosecutor demands an alternative charge of aiding and abetting murder or aggravated assault.

All the defendants have denied the charges of murder. Two of them plead guilty to their acts and guilt for aggravated assault and the death penalty. The third defendant has admitted only basic assault.

The defendant accused of aiding denies having assisted others in the commission of the crime and therefore does not plead accusation of aiding and abetting.

On Wednesday, the court will hear the final statements of the parties, ie the prosecutors, the person concerned and the defense, as well as the position of the prosecutors on sanctions. The prosecutor has said he is demanding absolute prison sentences as a punishment.

At trial all parties have now been consulted. The accused were heard in court in camera for two days.

Special Prosecutor Yrjö Reenilän according to the accused have been able to report the events freely at the hearings.

Otherwise, the prosecutor cannot comment on the issues raised in the secret hearing.

According to Reenilä, the prosecutor’s perception is still that two defendants who have known each other since kindergarten are trying to pass the responsibility for the murder to the third accused.

The third defendant only met the victim for the first time last fall.

Prosecutor on Wednesday will also present their claim for punishment, that is, how long a prison sentence they will demand for the accused.

In the prosecutor’s view, the act was committed conscientiously and intentionally. According to the prosecutor, the act fulfills the characteristics of murder.

However, a minor cannot be sentenced to life imprisonment. Minors can be sentenced to 2 to 12 years in prison for murder.

As a whole the robbery in August has also been addressed. It was dealt with as early as the first day of the main hearing in February.

The robbery charge also includes a fourth juvenile who is not involved in the homicide charge.

The prosecutor has demanded state-of-mind tests on the three boys accused of murder.