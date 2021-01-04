Legal proceedings Prosecutor: The victim of the cutting death in Metsälä was tortured in the club premises for a long time – The police patrol left the club yard just a moment before the death

The prosecutor is demanding life sentences for the three men accused of murder.

Helsinki In the district court, the trial of the cutting death that took place in Metsälä last July began on Monday morning.

The death took place at the premises of the MC Apache motorcycle club at the end of last July. The homicide came to light when police found the body of a 34-year-old man with a broken body in the club’s premises in connection with a search related to another suspected crime.

Three men are charged with murder, for whom the prosecutor demands life sentences. One of the men is also accused of attempted murder, which, according to the prosecutor, took place a week before the murder.

According to the prosecutor, the homicide has lasted a long time and several means have been used. The victim has tried to leave the scene during the act, but this was prevented. According to the prosecutor, the act was committed in a particularly brutal and cruel way.

A total of nine people have been indicted in the criminal case: seven men and two women.

The prosecutor also demands that the two men accused of the murder be assigned to a state of mind investigation.

In the district court the prosecutor’s views on the course of events were heard on Monday.

According to the prosecutor, the background to the homicide is a drug dispute between the victim and the man charged with murder. The victim had previously been dating a man’s female friend, who is also charged in the case.

After the separation, the woman had let the victim of the murder accused into the apartment of the victim, from whom the victim had stolen drugs. Drug theft caused a dispute between men. The man accused of the murder, according to the prosecutor, tried to kill the victim a week before the murder by shooting this car in Kalasatama. The act remained an attempt as the shooter did not hit the man.

Following the alleged attempted murder, the victim had filed a criminal complaint about the matter, which he had been questioned by the police earlier on the day of the July 28 death.

The victim had agreed by telephone to go to the Metsälä motorcycle club to settle the dispute in the evening.

The prosecutor according to the victim was beaten on the club premises on several occasions. According to the charges, the three men charged with the murder struck the victim with their fists and at various tables several times.

In the club’s kitchen, two of the men held the victim, according to the prosecutor, when a third of them had cut off the man’s little drill almost completely with a hand circular saw.

Meanwhile, a police patrol had arrived in front of the club to inspect the van. Police had interviewed two people outside in the car and found drugs there.

According to the prosecutor, the victim had been brought back from the back rooms into the living area when the police arrived. The prosecutor also says that the club doors were then hoofed and the police officers were examined through the door eye.

Police did not make gestures to enter the interior, as described by the prosecutor. The victim was then taken back to the back rooms and his assault continued, including by shooting him with an air rifle.

Victim eventually died of injuries caused by a puncture wound to the chest. According to the prosecutor, the victim was stabbed in the neck in addition to the chest.

All three murder defendants deny having committed the murder. However, the men have admitted to being on the club premises and one of the defendants admits to hitting the victim with a fist and hammer, but the attacks have not been fatal.

After the victim’s death, the person in charge of the club premises said the men had ordered the men to clean up their tracks.

The fourth person admits that he cut the victim’s body into several parts with several tools. Parts of the body were hidden in plastic bags and suitcases, which police later found on the club’s premises.

Those who are not charged with murder or destruction of the body are charged with, among other things, aiding and abetting a crime and cleaning up evidence by cleaning up the murder scene.

Crime suspects have a solid criminal background, which includes theft, damage, drug offenses, assaults, drunk driving and robberies, among others. Some of the crimes have been convicted in the district court as aggravated.