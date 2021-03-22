Legal proceedings Prosecutor: The duo mistreated about twenty dogs, dozens of rodents, cats and quails – the mice went hungry for each other

A woman in her twenties and another accused are charged with a felony animal welfare offense. The indictment also includes the woman’s mother, to whose apartment some of the animals were moved, according to the prosecutor.

For the twenties on Monday, the woman was charged with a felony for a serious animal welfare offense in the Kymenlaakso District Court.

According to the prosecutor, the woman and another accused, who has not been summoned, kept a large number of animals in their shared dwellings and neglected to take care of them and their welfare. The crimes took place in 2016–2019 in several locations.

In Helsinki, for example, a woman and another accused lived in two apartment buildings. While living in them, they had at least 17 dogs, three cats, two quail, a guinea pig, two degua, two rats, clams, a gecko, a rabbit, and 14 mice and 19 hamsters, according to the prosecutor.

According to animal welfare inspections, the flats were unclean, the animals had urine and faeces messed up and their ventilation was poor. Some of the dogs were malnourished and did not go outside.

The rodents ’cages were dirty and the rodents did not get enough food. There was no food available for the mice at all, which is why they had eaten each other. The rabbit’s fur was so tangled, according to the prosecutor, that it prevented the rabbit from eating and drinking, with the result that the animal starved.

The prosecutor according to the duo, repeatedly disregarded the orders of the control veterinarians and sought to hide the animals from the control of the authorities by moving them from one place to another. The prosecutor is demanding a conditional imprisonment of 6 to 8 months and a lifetime ban on keeping animals.

A woman in her sixties is charged with a basic animal welfare offense. According to the prosecutor, in the autumn of 2017, the woman and another accused moved some of the animals in Helsinki to the woman’s mother’s apartment in Kouvola.

Animal welfare inspections found 22 dogs, four cats, 50 mice, seven quails, a dwarf hedgehog and a ground squirrel, among others.

The prosecutor applies to the mother for a conditional sentence of 60 to 90 days and a ban on keeping the animals for at least five years.