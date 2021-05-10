Legal proceedings Prosecutor: Man accused of Timo Soini’s assault was drunk – man denies all charges and says he went to the market to buy a rooster

The then Foreign Minister Soini was meeting with voters in the Korso rural market in the spring of 2019, when the man tried to hit Soini with a plastic bottle, according to the prosecutor. In court, Soini thanked the police for their prompt action in the situation.

To the former to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Timo Soini the man accused of attempted assault was drunk at the time of the act, the prosecutor says.

The lawsuit in the Itä-Uusimaa District Court concerns events in the rural market of Korso in Vantaa in the second of March of this year. The then Secretary of State Soini was meeting with voters when a man in his fifties came to him, according to the prosecutor, shouted “traitor” and tried to hit Soini with a half-liter plastic bottle containing liquid.

The act remained an attempt because the police officers who acted as Soini’s security guards got the man to be grounded. The man resisted the situation to what extent he is accused of violent resistance by the official and two assaults. According to the prosecutor, the man, among other things, hit one of the police officers with a plastic bottle on his head.

“Without the quick and prompt intervention of (another police officer), the blow would have hit me, now it hit him. That’s a clear thing, ”Soini said in the courtroom.

In addition, the man is charged with drunk driving on the same day.

Man denies all charges. I called the beating attempt by a man’s lawyer Leif Möller said the accused became misunderstood in the situation. The official denies the official’s violent opposition and assaults because he did not understand that the men who arrested him were police officers and he felt he had acted in a self-defense situation.

According to the prosecutor, the police clearly stated in the situation that they are police officers.

“(Defendant) has been drunk when it came to the market. If he has not understood (the message of the police) because of his intoxication, it does not affect the criminal assessment, ”the prosecutor Maren Salvesen said.

According to lawyer Möller, alcohol had no effect on the events.

“(Defendant) has not felt under the influence of alcohol when he entered the market. He has been in the habit of buying a fish rooster from the market. He had a bottle of water with him because of the liquefaction, ”Möller said.

Police has previously said that the case is not known to be organized. The man was wearing a jacket with the logo of the anti-immigration Soldiers of Odin, known from the street patrols, on the back.

“This mentioned clothing and related factors, such as the world of ideas, have been taken into account in the preliminary investigation. However, during the investigation there have been no further indications that the case involved orderliness, planning or other suspicions, ”the investigating director Jari Springare told STT in April 2019.

A Lehtikuva photographer present at the rural market said that security guards pressed a man dressed in Soldiers of Odin into the ground and held him in place.

Soini had told the people around him that the man had been trying to hit him and that the security guards had taken over the man. Soini normally continued to meet with citizens after the incident.

In the Farmers’ Market near the multi-purpose center Lumo, there were representatives of several parties meeting voters. The attempted attack took place three weeks before the spring 2019 parliamentary elections.

Last years also Juha Sipilä (middle), Maria Ohisalo (green) and Alexander Stubb (kok) have been the target of intimidating acts.

According to police, the opponent beat former Prime Minister Sipilä with his fists near the parliament building in January. According to the preliminary investigation, the man recognized Sipilä and apparently perpetrated violence on it on a whim. A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault. The indictment is due to be heard in the Helsinki District Court in September.

In December, the Helsinki District Court sentenced a man who had threatened Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo to four months’ probation. A man in his thirties posted a picture on Instagram with a crosshair on Ohisalo’s face. The publication also included a verbal threat. In addition, the man commented on Ohisalo’s Instagram publication, among other things, that he was in a bombing school, driving a bomb truck to the police station and sending a “package” to the Interior Ministry.

The convict denied the crime and said he would not be able to carry out his threats or use violence. The district court considered the crime serious. The verdict stated that a person in public office in the performance of his or her official duties may be publicly criticized, but hate speech and threats do not fall within the scope of freedom of expression. The district court has appealed to the Court of Appeal.

As Minister of Finance the windows of Alexander Stubb’s home were shot down with an air rifle in August 2016. Two men also stoned the house’s windows and front door.

One of the men was later sentenced in the Espoo District Court to six months’ probation for, among other things, a gross violation of domestic peace. One of the suspects died before the police investigation into the case was completed.

A cola drink was also thrown at Stubb in Tampere in 2015 when he visited a local shopping center. The Pirkanmaa District Court fined the author for defamation and minor damage.