Legal proceedings Prosecutor: Lahti-based restaurateur conceded a total of 100,000 euros in salaries from two non-language employees – commissioned at least 12 hours of work seven days a week

According to the prosecutor, the man settled the workers in his home, where they still had to do housework.

Prosecutor demands conditional imprisonment for human trafficking for a Lahti-based restaurant entrepreneur. The handling of the charges began on Wednesday in the Päijät-Häme District Court.

The suspected crimes took place in 2016–2018. There are two victims.

According to the prosecutor, the man hired the first victim as a restaurant worker in late 2016. Although the employment contract had agreed 40-50 hours per week, the prosecutor said the victim worked seven days a week, 12-15.5 hours a day.

The man housed the victim in his apartment, where, according to the prosecutor, the victim still had to do housework 2-3 days a week.

According to the prosecutor, the man paid the victim only about 6,200 euros from November 2016 to April 2018.

“He has not been paid separate evening and night allowances, overtime, Sunday work or holiday allowances. He has not had any paid leave or additional days off. He has not received a total of EUR 77,131.21 (gross) in salary during the period of his employment, plus a salary in accordance with the collective agreement for tourism, restaurant and leisure services, ”the prosecutor says in his summons application.

Second the victim was employed by the accused from May 2017 to October of the same year. According to the prosecutor, he also worked 12-15.5 hours a day, seven days a week, as well as housework in the accused’s apartment, where he also lived.

According to the prosecutor, the man paid only a thousand euros to the second victim, leaving a total of about 23,400 euros in unpaid wages under the collective agreement.

According to the prosecutor, the victims were in a precarious situation and dependent on the accused. The victims were illiterate, lacked social safety nets and were unable to take care of their own practical affairs. According to the prosecutor, the situation was also affected by the employment relationship with the accused, the living conditions of the victims and their financial situation.

“Taking advantage of these things, the (accused) has taken control of (the victims) and recruited them and kept them in a job they could not stop,” the prosecutor says in the subpoena.

The man is also accused of beating another victim. According to the prosecutor, the man struck another victim with his hands on his ears and along the floor washer on his left arm and shoulder.