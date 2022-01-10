Legal proceedings Prosecutor Demands 13 Years’ Judgment in Court of Appeals for Man Considered United Brotherhood Boss – “Taxable Income Does Not Explain His Wealth”

The court proceedings of a large entity, including the drug trade, will continue until April. Tero Holopainen demands the dismissal of all his charges and denies his position at UB.

Helsinki in the Court of Appeal, a large-scale criminal case involving the criminal group United Brotherhood (UB) began on Monday.

Previously, the district court sentenced to death as an UB leader Tero Holopaisen and nearly 20 other defendants. Holopainen received nine years and eight months of convictions for a total of 12 offenses, including aggravated drug offenses, aggravated money laundering, firearms offenses and robbery.

In addition, the district court held that Holopainen, 50, had served as the de facto director of UB since at least 2016.

Prosecutors demanded Holopainen’s verdict in the Court of Appeal on the counts of the counts and a 13-year prison sentence. Holopainen demands the dismissal of all charges and the annulment of the district verdict. He also denies leading UB.

In addition to Holopainen, twenty other convicts have appealed to the Court of Appeal.

ProsecutorAccording to them, the case is a model example of how UB has been involved in drug trafficking: Holopainen or another higher-level member has agreed on the transactions with the purchaser, after which the person below the hierarchy has supplied the drugs. Special Prosecutor Anna-Riikka Ruuthin according to the intention was to minimize the fact that the actual seller of the drug would also hand over the substances to the buyer.

“That’s why the seller has usually always met the buyer candidate first and agreed on the delivery. Then there is another person in the UB organization who delivers the drugs to the agreed location. In the case of the supply of drugs to other UB departments, a UB member may also apply for the drug directly [Tuusulan] From the clubhouse of Upokaskuja, ”Ruuth said.

Prosecutors say Holopainen’s significant contribution to the drug trade is also reflected in his wealth, which his taxable income does not explain. According to Ruuth, Holopainen is the only person in UB’s business who could be found to have any assets at all.

Holopainen has explained his funds through car, jewelry and coffin shops.

“Holopainen constantly had substantial cash and real estate – he had at least 140,000 euros in cash in 2018–19, which the car or jewelery trade does not explain according to the district court – The results of the drug trade have been channeled, if not all, mostly to Holopainen,” Ruuth said. .

At court 33 part-sessions and ten alternate days have been set aside until mid-April. On Monday, Holopainen was charged with possession, sale and distribution of 1.4 kilograms of amphetamine in February 2018.

The district court considered Holopainen to have cared To Satu Andersson and another person a kilo of amphetamine, but dismissed the charge insofar as Holopainen was accused of passing on 400 grams of amphetamine to members of the Turku UB.

Andersson, a late criminal Raimo Anderssonin widow, has previously been convicted of the same amphetamine in another trial. At that time, however, the origins of the drug remained unclear.

In the Court of Appeal, the prosecutor presented the telephone data of Holopainen and Andersson, among others. According to the Holopean defense, this is a normal communication between people who have known each other for more than 20 years.

“It must be remembered that they have a lot of history in common. There has been a car trade and a jewelery trade, and construction issues have been addressed. Andersson had a detached house with her husband at the time, ”Holopainen’s lawyer Antti Kortelainen said.

UB was founded in 2010, when the organized criminal groups Rogues Gallery, Natural Born Killers (NBK) and MORE (We Are the Crime Elite) merged. A separate legal proceeding concerning the liquidation of UB is pending.

The lawsuit was filed by the Special Prosecutor and the Police Board, according to which UB’s activities are fundamentally illegal. In February last year, the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa declared UB liquidated. However, UB had time to announce that it would cease operations before the district court ruling.

Despite the notice of termination, Holopainen appealed against the district judgment to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, where the case is pending. For the duration of the court proceedings, UB and its subordinate Bad Union (BU) have been suspended.