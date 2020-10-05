Legal proceedings Prosecutor: Conscripts were ordered to stand in the open and snow was rubbed on their bare feet – 21 required to be punished for Air Force closing exercise

The majority of the accused dispute the allegations related to the events of the Air Force’s 2018 closing exercise.

Prosecutor demands fines for 21 people in a lawsuit that began today over the Air Force’s 2018 closing exercise.

According to the prosecutor, the conscripts caught in the exercise were deliberately cooled, among other things, by being kept in the snow in small clothes. There are eight suspected victims.

According to the charge, for example, shoes and socks were removed from one conscript and snow was rubbed on his feet and placed on his bare back.

“One of the perpetrators has pressed the plaintiff’s head against the ground and hit him with a branch in the back. He has been lying on the ground for about 30 minutes, after which he was led to the beach barefoot, ”the prosecution says. On the beach, the conscript was on his knees.

The conscript, according to the charge, suffered severe vibration attacks at the time of the incidents and felt confused.

According to the prosecutor, one of the conscripts was placed lying on the ground with his bare back against the ground. Snow was thrown at the conscript’s bare hands, and the situation lasted five to ten minutes, according to the prosecutor.

The conscript was then first assigned to a kind of stressful position to take a hugging grip on the tree and then sit on icy ground for 15 to 30 minutes, the indictment says.

The final exercise was held in Jämsä Hall in November 2018. The trial will take place in the Kanta-Häme District Court.

The prosecutor according to the conscripts were also standing in the opening. One conscript had first been kept on his side and knees in the snow for nearly 20 minutes, according to the prosecutor.

He was then taken to the beach, where he was ordered to stand in the open with rubber boots on his leg, the prosecution says. The prosecution of the second boot went into water, and then maintained at a man on the beach kneeling about half an hour.

One conscript was walked barefoot, according to the prosecutor. The water reached half of the lower leg, and the man had to stand in the water for five minutes. In all, the man was chilled for about half an hour, according to the prosecutor.

Three of the accused were professional soldiers and 18 conscripts at the time of the act. In addition to assaults, they are required to be punished for service crimes. According to the prosecutor, the accused violated, among other things, the rules on the treatment of prisoners of war.

“The perpetrators have violated the rules of war on the treatment of prisoners of war, the rules on the use of force against another soldier, and the provisions on the humane treatment of goalkeepers in the appendix to the exercise order,” the indictment says.

The greater part 21 defendants dispute the charges. Defendants in conscription at the time of the acts plead, among other things, that they felt unable to defy the orders of their superiors and, for example, to stop interrogations.

One of the defendants says he would have taken one captured conscript back to the warm, but the trainer denied it.

The actions were also perceived to be lawful, as the soldiers on the main staff followed the events.

“The fact that this has happened is, in my view, an indication of the lack of professionalism of the staff members in charge,” says one written response.

The defendants further allege that the arrested conscripts could have ended the interrogation at any time by saying “no play”.