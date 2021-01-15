Legal proceedings Prosecutor complains about dismissal of gang boss murder charge in Volka Ünsal’s assassination

Jari Aarnio is also taking the matter to the Court of Appeal. The district court sentenced Aarnio to life imprisonment for the 2003 murder in Vuosaari.

Prosecutors appeal to the Court of Appeal of a former gang boss Keijo Vilhuseen dismissal of the murder charge.

Prosecutors demand that the Helsinki Court of Appeal sentence Vilhunen to life imprisonment for involvement in a Swedish-Turkish Volkan Ünsalin assassination in Vuosaari in 2003.

Helsinki District Court condemned under Christmas Former head of the Helsinki Drug Police Jari Aarnion to life imprisonment for the murder, but Vilhunen’s charge was dismissed.

According to the court, Aarnio knew about the murder project in advance, but as a police officer he did not prevent it.

Vilhunen’s charge was based on his involvement in a murder project. According to the district court, there was no evidence of this.

The prosecutor justifies the appeal on the grounds that the district court found Vilhunen to have contributed to the murder by participating in some respects in agreeing on arrangements for the homicide plan.

“In the view of the Deputy Prosecutor General, such a procedure is already punishable as participation in a felony. In addition, there is credible evidence that Vilhunen’s involvement was even more relevant. The matter should be referred to the Court of Appeal in its entirety, ”the prosecutors’ statement states.

Aarnio has also announced that he will appeal the judgment to the Court of Appeal.

Prosecutors also plan to appeal Aarnio’s verdict, even though the district court’s decision was an almost complete victory for them. The prosecutor’s complaint concerns only certain details.

I’m sorry four men were once sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. The Central Criminal Police reopened the investigation in 2016 when there were indications that not everything was being investigated at the time.

Both Aarnio and Vilhunen denied the charges. However, their stories went badly crosswise.

Vilhunen said he knew about the plan, but he said he acted as a source of information for the police. He had reportedly passed all information about the murder plan to Aarnio and believed that the police would prevent the murder.

Aarnio has denied receiving information about murder plans from Wilhuss and said he had at most rumor-level information about the project.

District Court there was ample evidence that Aarnio had detailed information about the project in advance.

Aarnio arranged surveillance and coercion measures for assassins. However, he did not tell the police officers who handled these matters about the homicide plan, but kept the information to himself. However, he knew that there was a real and immediate threat to Ünsal, the district court found.

On the other hand, according to the law, there was no evidence that Vilhunen had participated in the murder project even as a donor.

The alternative course of events presented by Vilhunen about acting as a source of information was possible and to such an extent it was plausible that there was a considerable suspicion of his guilt, the court stated.

Aarnio is previously convicted a total of 13 years in prison for smuggling hashish barrels and other crimes. Vilhunen has been sentenced to ten years in prison for barreling.