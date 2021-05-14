Friday, May 14, 2021
Legal proceedings Professional cannabis education in Kotka and Posio brought four and a half years in prison

May 14, 2021
Kymenlaakson the district court sentenced him to four and a half years in prison on Friday Henri-Ilari Borgmanin.50, which rightly led the professional cultivation of cannabis and its sale to wholesalers.

Cannabis plants were grown in 2018–2020 in a car repair shop in Kotka and in a barn building in Posio, which had been rented by Borgman.

Another man received a year and 10 months of absolute prison sentence for a felony drug offense and aiding and abetting such an offense. Three other persons were sentenced to shorter suspended sentences.

According to the prosecutor, cannabis earned a total of almost 1.5 million euros. However, the district court found the proceeds of crime to be less and ordered Borgman to lose about € 440,000 in the proceeds of the crime.

