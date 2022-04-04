Legal proceedings Proceedings in the historic drug case began in the Helsinki District Court – prosecutors say one hundred kilos of amphetamine were hidden in a grain silo

According to the police, drugs worth about one hundred million euros were smuggled to Finland. There are more than 50 defendants in the case and about 90 days in court.

Helsinki the district court began processing a drug case on Monday that police have described as historic.

This is the biggest case that has been revealed in Finland with the help of a scam message application developed by the US Federal Police FBI. According to the police, the organization, led by Estonia and Spain, brought drugs worth about 100 million euros to Finland between summer 2020 and summer 2021.

There are an exceptional number of defendants in the case, more than 50, and even closer to 130. Approximately 90 days have been set aside for the hearing of the ensemble in the Helsinki District Court until the end of November. In addition to the large number of defendants and charges, the processing is slowed down by the fact that a large proportion of the accused need an interpreter in the courtroom.

In the courts, the story is mostly sat in a safe room, where filming is completely forbidden. Due to the large number of defendants on Monday, the media and the audience watched the session via video from another hall. Some of the accused also attended the hearing remotely, some from pre-trial detention and some from prison.

Major some of the charges relate to or aiding and abetting serious drug offenses. Three days are set aside for the reading of the charges and the defendants’ replies alone.

On Monday, the court counted charges against, among other things, a 100-kilo batch of amphetamine, which, according to prosecutors, was smuggled from the Netherlands to Finland in the summer of 2020.

In Finland, the drugs were stored in a grain silo in North Karelia, which had been leased with a false foreign identity and the rents paid in Bitcoin cryptocurrency, prosecutors said. However, according to prosecutors, the owner of the silo knew about the nature of the activity, which is why he has been charged with aiding and abetting a felony drug offense.

Prosecutors consider that the accused have acted like an organized criminal group in the tangle. According to them, the criminal activity was very professional and differentiated, so that different people were responsible for, for example, buying and storing drugs in the Netherlands, smuggling them to Finland, reselling them and transporting drug money to recipients in Estonia and Latvia. Millions of euros of money flowed from one country to another in this way, prosecutors said.

The smuggling exploited a table box company in Estonia owned by one of the accused. According to the prosecutors, the arrangements for transporting the drugs to Finland were handled on behalf of the company.

“This is how (smuggling) has been made to look like legal goods,” prosecutors said.

In Finland, drugs were sold, for example, at the anonymous Tor network’s Sipulimarket store until the authorities closed the site in December 2020.

Police tracked down the suspects with the international Greenlight operation. It tricked criminals in various countries into using the Anom communications platform developed by the FBI.

According to police, most cannabis, 770 kilos, and amphetamine, 706 kilos, were smuggled to Finland. Cannabis was imported from Spain and amphetamine from the Netherlands. In addition, cocaine and ecstasy, for example, were imported from the Netherlands.

According to the Central Criminal Police, drugs were smuggled into Finland in freight traffic, for example in loads of soil and grilled coal.