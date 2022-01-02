Legal proceedings Prince Andrew set back on suspicion of sexual offenses – most controversial over prince’s alleged sweating

A New York district judge overturned Andrew’s defense attempt to stop the trial.

Prince Andrew ‘n situation looks more precarious in suspicions related to a minor young woman and a deceased sex offender, investor Jeffrey to Epstein.

Prince Andrew is the Queen of Britain Elizabeth a boy who relinquished the representation duties of his birth and court due to an incident in 2019.

Andrew’s situation has made headlines again when U.S. court ruled last week that Epstein’s friend, a South African Ghislaine Maxwell is guilty of mating underage.

Read more: Who is Ghislaine Maxwell and why was she also sought after in Kallio, Helsinki?

Maxwell is found guilty of arranging meetings between his friend Jeffrey Epstein and young, even underage women. Young women were victims of sexual exploitation.

Maxwell has not yet been convicted. He is also expected to appeal his verdict. Jeffrey Epstein died in his cell in 2019.

Read more: Jury found Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former partner, guilty of five of six charges

The interested party, now 38 years old Virginia Giuffren according to Epstein had regularly exploited him and “lent” him for sexual purposes to Prince Andrew and other influential men. Giuffre has been 17 years old at the time of the incident, a minor under New York federal law.

The British newspaper, for example, reports on this The Guardian.

As proof, Giuffre has presented a photograph of him standing next to Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell a little behind them. British Broadcasting Corporation The BBC says that, according to Giuffre, the picture was taken by Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew’s defense has denied the allegations in his liking.

One one of the most peculiar legal twists is due in the evening in 2001. According to plaintiff Giuffre, he and Prince Andrew were sweating on the dance floor of the nightclub Tramp in London at that time and continued from there to a sex-owned apartment in Belgravia, London, where they had sex.

Prince Andrew, alias the Duke of York, comments on the accusation against the BBC Newsnightin an interview with the program in 2019. In his own words, Andrew never remembered meeting Giuffre. Andrew added that it is “virtually impossible for him to sweat” and therefore the claim about the meeting cannot be true.

In a lawsuit, Giuffre’s attorneys have now demanded that the prince provide medical evidence of his alleged inability to sweat or reduced ability to sweat. Such conditions are referred to in medicine as, for example, anhydrosis and hypohidosis.

Prince Andrew’s defense knocked out the claim. According to the lawyers, the claim violates Andrew’s privacy and the private information it seeks is not relevant to the case. The reply also states that the prince does not have such documents as required.

Andrew’n the defense has sought to set aside the entire trial. One argument the defense has used is that Virginia Giuffre no longer lives in the United States but in Australia. On that basis, Andrew’s defense has argued that the action is not legally valid and that it would not be required to provide the evidence required by the court.

On Friday, a New York district judge overturned at least Andrew’s defense attempt to stop the trial based on Giuffre’s residence. Evidence must be provided.

According to Andrew’s defense, the prince had been home the night Giuffre claimed to have taken his daughter late in the afternoon. Beatrice for children’s invitations to the Pizza Express restaurant in the Woking district. The defense has not provided evidence or witnesses.

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers, meanwhile, have said Giuffre has six witnesses to support his own nightclub claim. Representatives of Giuffre have also requested information about Prince Andrew’s flights on Epstein’s private jet and his conversations with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffren and the next preparatory oral hearing for the dispute between Prince Andrew is on Tuesday, January 4th. The actual trial is The Independent scheduled for fall 2022.