Legal proceedings Priests’ crimes have been hidden for three reasons, the Judiciary began to solve the problem of information flow

Priests criminal charges and convictions have been hidden in the court archives for three reasons, according to a preliminary investigation by the Judicial Agency. The Office of the Judiciary discussed the reasons with the heads of the courts, i.e. the Lamanites and the heads of administration, on Thursday.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper said last Sundaythat even the serious crimes of the priests have not been dealt with in the church chaplains. More than 80 percent of the criminal convictions of priests and church lecturers have overtaken court chapters, which serve as the disciplinary machinery of the church and the supervisors of the quality of priests.

By law, all crimes committed by priests and church lecturers should be dealt with in court chapters. The Church Act stipulates that the court must already announce the indictment of the priest and send the still-completed verdict to the Church’s Chapter Chapter, of which there are nine.

Judicial Office chief director Riku Jaakkola says the first reason for the data breaks seems to be that the court does not receive information about the accused ‘s ordination. In Finland, a priest is every person who has been ordained a priest, even if he or she is not in a parish office.

“A priest’s profession or priestly ordination may not be recorded in the pre-trial report. If the court proceedings are oral, then it has been possible to ask for a profession or a degree, but not always, ”says Jaakkola, General Manager, about the results of the preliminary investigation.

If the court has dealt with the priest’s charge in a written procedure, the manifestation of this profession is even more uncertain than the oral hearing.

Second The clear reason is, according to the preliminary assessment, that the amendment to the Church Act on 1 January 2016 was not entered in the court information system. At that time, it was the duty of the courts to notify the Judicial Chapter of all convictions of the priest other than imprisonment and official crimes.

The third and most embarrassing reason for the judiciary is that they have not been familiar with the provisions of the Church Act.

“The law must be known and the reporting obligations must be known. However, the matter has been complicated by the fact that the obligation of priests to report crimes is different from other obligations, ”says Director General Jaakkola.

Much of the notification obligation is enshrined in a law called the “Law on the Obligation of the Court to Notify Some of its Decisions”. Judges may therefore have thought that this law has all the reporting obligations and forgot to look at church law.

“These reporting obligations should now be consolidated in the same law, as the church law is currently being reformed,” says Jaakkola.

Priests in liturgical duties wear a white Albanian, which symbolizes the innocence and righteousness of Jesus.

As a complete surprise, the poor flow of information in the district court and courts has not come. Ten years ago, the Chancellor of Justice reminded one district court that a priest’s verdict must be reported immediately to the verdict chapter.

At that time, the judgments of the priests were to be heard in the judgment chapter within three months of the final judgment. A careless district judge was late for this time limit, and the Chancellor of Justice drew attention to compliance with the law.

Judicial Office intends to thoroughly investigate the problems of information flow so that the reporting clauses of the Church Act always become part of the criminal process of priests. Initially, the agency intends to compile all notification provisions in a single paper and send them to the courts for information.

Thus, there may be other reasons for data flow errors. One possibility is that the court has reported the priest’s criminal charge and conviction to the church’s chaplain, which is not interested in the case. The Helsingin Sanomat investigation revealed one such case out of all 18 priest’s criminal convictions brought to the attention of the convicts.

The last notification to the court chapter was not to be made when the Helsinki District Court was preparing to deal with a charge of child sexual abuse last week. When the obligation to notify arose in the writing of the HS, the district court notified the court of the matter by telephone.

Finland archbishop Tapio Luoma and the Judicial Office will discuss in the coming week how to get priestly crimes more confidently dealt with in the church’s disciplinary machinery and quality control.

Created by Archbishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church urged priests convicted of crimes last Sunday and church lecturers to communicate with the bishop and court chapter of their own diocese. These are about 60 priests or church lecturers whose crimes have not come to the attention of the church or the handling of the verdict chapters.

The union of cantors, priests and theologians of the Church academics became nervous at the suggestion of the archbishop this week. The union interpreted the archbishop’s exhortation as hoping that the priests would relinquish their protection against self-discrimination.