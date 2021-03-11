Legal proceedings Political violence disappeared around Finnish parliamentary politics after the Lapua movement’s rides – Will there be a verdict today about a political assassination attempt?

Attempts have recently been made to influence parliamentary politics through serious violence during the Lapua movement. The professor of political history believes that the proximity of the Civil War and the continuity of the system have so far kept political violence apart from parliamentary influence.

Parliamentary No attempt has been made to influence politics in Finland with serious violence after the Lapua movement. This is the assessment of the professor of political history Kimmo Rentola From the University of Helsinki.

On Thursday, however, the history of political violence may have to be rewritten in part because, according to the prosecutor, a political assassination attempt took place in Jämsänkoski last summer. The Central Finland District Court will rule on the matter today.

According to the prosecutor, the internal disputes between the Finns escalated last summer to the point where a man in the background of a politician expelled from the party tried to assassinate Pekka Katajan. Kataja has served as election manager in basic Finns.

The accused has denied having committed the crime. However, if successful, the prosecution would cause quite an exception in Finland’s recent political history.

Professor Rentola believes that there has been little desire to influence parliamentary politics in Finland with serious violence for at least two reasons.

First, the Civil War of 1918 left a long mark on the nation’s memory of what political violence can bring when it comes.

Secondly, continuity began to emerge in the key institutions of society – such as Parliament and the press. It has been conducive to preventing violence, Rentola believes.

“Even though people were exchanged, however, the institutions continued. That system continued. Quite a lot of breaks came in many countries as a result of the war, but in Finland the continuity was great. ”

Foreign armies have not been able to pass through Finland either, as in many countries.

The most famous political violence after the Civil War is the Minister of the Interior Heikki Ritavuoren murder in 1922. Ritavuori was shot at his door in Töölö, Helsinki.

After the Civil War, only the Lapua movement at the turn of the 1920s and 1930s has sought to influence parliamentary politics with violence.

“Lapuanjoki close to the probe to revive the white side view and a terrorist. But the experience of the Civil War was such that it saw what kind of deep blood could open up if we embarked on that path of violence, ”Rentola says.

Some victims died at the hands of the far-right Lapua movement, in addition to which they also waved unwelcome politicians on the eastern border. Also the first president of Finland KJ Ståhlberg was hijacked in a car, although the presidency was already over at that point.

“They were somehow let down by that, and they rejected him in Joensuu,” Rentola says.

According to Rentola, even the Communists did not include violence in their arsenal after the Civil War, which could be influenced by the experiences of the war.

“They also had the year 1918 in their spinal cord and what can follow from it. Although it is often not mentioned or recorded in the minutes. “

Pekka Kataja, Election Manager of Basic Finns, followed the trial in the Central Finland District Court in Jyväskylä on 23 February.­

Thursday the lawsuit to be decided is a one-man sentence, but there were at least two perpetrators, according to the prosecutor.

The prosecutor considers the motive for the act to be that the election chief Kataja had been presented by a local politician Teemu Torssonen the rejection of the parliamentary election in 2018. The following year, Torssonen was expelled from the party.

A man who belonged to Torsson’s background and another unknown perpetrator committed violence for these reasons, the prosecutor believes.

Authors went to the door of Pekka Kataja last July with a fake package and said that material from basic Finns was coming to him. After this, they apparently applied more than 20 strokes to the head of Juniper with a hammer or similar object.

The prosecutor key evidence in the matter are the fingerprints of the accused in tapes found in a false package forgotten in Kataja’s apartment. A vehicle like the accused’s car was also moving near the scene, and the accused’s car had been stripped of carpets and upholstery from the driver’s legroom.

The defendant’s defense argued that the car had been plagued by moisture problems. He admits he made the package, but says he doesn’t know how it might have ended up at the scene.

Torsso was also suspected of the crime in the past, but the prosecutor decided not to prosecute him. Shortly after the act, Torssonen chatted in the fisherman’s outfit in a parking lot in Jyväskylä, and he would not have gotten there from the scene.