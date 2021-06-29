Monk was passed to prison on Tuesday.

Police Benjamin Monk has received an eight-year prison sentence for a former football player Dalian Atkinson killing, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

Monk, 43, used the remote caliper more than six times longer than normal and then kicked Atkinson, 48, at least twice in 2016. Atkinson died of his injuries.

The incident took place in Telford, England, when police were alerted to Atkinson’s father’s house. Dalian Atkinson was reported to have behaved unstable and shouted on the street.

Monk was passed to prison on Tuesday at a Birmingham criminal court hearing.

Monk became the first police officer convicted of murder in Britain in more than three decades.

As a result of the verdict, Monk will be subject to disciplinary hearings and will be fired from the police station where he started in 2002, The Guardian says.

Atkinson has played in his career in the English Premier League as well as the Spanish and Turkish leagues. He is best remembered for Aston Villa in the early 1990s.