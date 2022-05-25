Legal proceedings Police say the name of a yoga entrepreneur suspected of spreading the corona chain:

A yoga entrepreneur from Iisalmi was suspected of causing an infection chain of 18 people, but the woman refused to be tested and quarantined. Police forced the woman to take the test.

24.5. 12:37 | Updated 8:41

Eastern Finland a criminal commissioner working in a police station has been charged with a breach of professional secrecy. According to the prosecutor, the man revealed confidential information in two media bulletins related to the chain of coronary infections found in Iisalmi.

The hearing in the North Savo District Court began on Tuesday.

The chain of infection was located in a local yoga gym. The yoga entrepreneur also went to the elderly to clean up.

However, the woman was negative about corona testing. He did not comply with the quarantine imposed on him, and eventually health care asked the police for official help to get the woman to the test.

Police went to pick up the woman from this home. The test looked positive. The woman was admitted to the ward until the end of the isolation.

Thing came to the fore with the help of a woman’s support team. A video of the capture of her daughter was posted on Youtube on the day of the incident, March 1, 2021. The next day, a civic activist wrote a detailed blog post about the matter. It also mentioned the woman’s name.

The local newspaper Iisalmen Sanomat, which had previously reported on the exposure, reported that eight coronavirus infections had already been detected in the Iisalmi chain of infection. The yoga hall in Iisalmi was mentioned in the news, but not the woman’s name.

Later, the magazine also reported on taking the woman to a forced test.

The crime commissioner then issued a media release. It told the woman’s name and published her picture.

“We ask everyone [naisen] between 19 February and 1 March 2021 to report to the health authorities in order to trace the chains of infection and any exposed people. Police exceptionally publish picture (attached) [naisen]so that all potential exposed people can be reached, ”the release said.

Criminal Commissioner In his reply to the court, he relied on the fact that, by law, the name and image may be disclosed to the public in order to prevent a new offense and the harm caused by the offense.

That, that’s what he thought it was.

The state’s response states that there were a total of 18 infections in the chain of infection from the woman. Of these, 16 related to a yoga studio and two to home cleaning for the elderly.

The woman is demanding a total of 200,000 euros in compensation from the state. A quarter of the claim relates to the financial loss alleged by the woman.

The state denies claims for compensation. It notes that the woman’s own anti-interest rates and careless exposure to other people may have caused the loss of customer relationships, but the police department is not responsible for that.

The second quarter of the claim concerns mental suffering.

However, according to the state, the press release did not insult the woman’s honor because the information was correct and she was not degraded. The privacy statement was not violated because it did not contain anything that the woman and her support team themselves would not have first made public.

Half of the claim relates to a woman’s alleged violation of fundamental rights and human dignity.

