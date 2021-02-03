Legal proceedings Police revealed man in pre-trial investigation to journalist in Kokkola, district court fined police

The court held that the information disclosed by the police could be easily combined with the environmental manager.

Ostrobothnia the district court fined police on Wednesday for breach of professional secrecy.

In the background was a case in which the police had revealed to a local newspaper reporter that a person acting as the environmental manager of the City of Kokkola was suspected of gross embezzlement and abuse of office during a preliminary investigation.

Information on the suspicion of a crime was published in September 2018 in Kokkola and Keskipohjanmaa newspapers, and later also in other media.

According to the prosecutor and the environmental manager himself, this caused considerable inconvenience to the environmental manager. Because there is only one environmental manager in the city, it was easy to identify a criminal suspicion based on the job title.

The prosecutor later decided not to prosecute the environmental manager for the crimes.

Police denied the charge. He argued that the reporter himself had said in a telephone conversation that he knew it was the environmental manager. According to the police, it was possible that in his reply he had mentioned the “environmental manager” who had become a suspect and had acted negligently in that regard.

Police said, however, they could not wait for the reporter to report the case in the name of the environmental manager. According to him, the omission of the name was a “message” to the reporter that the police did not make the name public at the preliminary investigation and did not hope it would be published by the magazine.

District Court however, considered that when the police confirmed the suspect to be the environmental manager of the city of Kokkola, the information could easily have been identified in a way similar to giving that name.

Intentionality, on the other hand, was supported by the law, among other things, by the fact that the police had stated in the pre-trial investigation that they considered it justified to disclose the case, although in the district court he said it was a “post-event legal reflection”.

“The defendant has stated in the pre-trial investigation that he had confirmed to the reporter the information that the person suspected of the crime is a person holding the title of environmental manager. He has also stated in the preliminary investigation that the public interest has demanded that the suspect’s job title be confirmed to Kokkola magazine, ”the district court stated.

The reporter told the court that he would never record interviews. Therefore, a newspaper article made by a journalist was used as evidence in the case.