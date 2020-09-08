Authorized proceedings Police preliminary investigation: The accused of the college assault in Kuopio had been getting ready the assault for greater than a yr, the intention has been to kill everybody within the class

In keeping with a police preliminary investigation, the individual accused of the assault took possession of the sword used as a instrument within the morning of the day of the assault. The accused has revealed revenge in opposition to the entire world.

Northern Savonia within the district courtroom, the primary proceedings of the college assault that came about in October final yr at Savo Vocational School started at this time. The varsity assault came about at Savo Vocational School on the premises of the Herman buying heart on 1 October 2019.

In keeping with a police preliminary investigation, the accused of the act was born in 1994 Joel Marin had deliberate the act for greater than a yr earlier than it was carried out.

The accused has instructed police that he randomly chosen his sufferer. His intention was to kill as many individuals as attainable. The motive for the accused has been “revenge on the entire world by killing different folks.”

The police throughout interrogations, the accused says he acquired a chainsaw as an instrument for the deliberate assault, which he has discovered to be impractical for committing a murder.

As well as, he says that he purchased an air pistol and appropriate cartridges, petrol, lighters, a knife, requirements for making fireboxes, and a sword used within the work.

The accused of the sword purchased on-line says he fetched it on the morning of the day of the making, after which he has examined it on a bit of meat he purchased from the shop.

Prosecutor has filed expenses in opposition to Joel Marin for homicide, 20 tried homicide, destruction, aggravated assault and violent opposition from an official. The trial started at this time, Tuesday, in Kuopio.

The information is up to date.