Legal proceedings Police officers convicted in the source report take their court verdict to the Supreme Court

In March, the Helsinki Court of Appeal convicted Jari Aarnio and two other Helsinki police of ambiguities related to information source activities. The charges of the other five were dismissed.

In a data source mess convicted high police officers apply for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court (KKO). All three applications were submitted, which were sentenced in March for ambiguities related to the information source activities of the Helsinki Police Department.

The ambiguities turned on Jari Aarnion to lead the drug police. The drug police did not register their regular sources of information and did not record appointments and other activities with the sources of information.

Aarnio points out that he spoke openly about the drug police’s information source activities in a law enforcement inspection carried out by the Police Board.

“It’s hard to understand what Aarnion should have done other than tell the truth. In this case, the responsibility passes to the supervisor, who has explicitly or at least tacitly accepted the matter, ”Aarnio’s lawyer Mikko Ruuttunen states in the application.

Aarnio was convicted of negligent misconduct. However, he was not convicted separately, as he has been legally convicted of, among other things, aggravated drug offenses to a total of 13 years in prison.

Aarnion considered the provisions to be very confusing. For example, according to the interpretation of drug police, the registration of information sources would have required the consent of the information source. Both the District Court and the Court of Appeal assess this matter differently.

According to Aarnio, the law was not so precise that he should have realized he was committing a crime.

Also under Aarnio, criminal inspector Petri Rainiala relies on the ambiguity and ambiguity of the provisions. Rainiala was the only one of the three convicted to receive a verdict for willful misconduct. He was ordered to pay a hundred daily fines.

Rainiala emphasizes in particular that there was no national register for the registration of data sources. Keeping local registers, on the other hand, was not permissible in his view.

This was the main reason why the Helsinki District Court dismissed all charges in due course. The Court of Appeal, for its part, held that a legal register existed because the unit-specific registers formed a national register.

Rainiala says that because of the problems of interpretation involved, he urged researchers to avoid data source activity altogether and to receive information only passively.

Rainiala is retiring at the end of June.

Helsinki then police chief Jukka Riikonen states that if Rainiala and Aarnio have not committed a crime, he cannot be convicted either.

Riikonen received a 50-day fine for negligent breach of duty. Prosecutors had demanded punishment for an intentional crime.

Riikonen emphasizes that he was primarily a strategic director. He says he has created an effective legality control mechanism and is confident that the system will work.

Attorney General Raija Toiviainen has previously stated that prosecutors do not take to the Supreme Court.

Therefore, no one’s judgment can be hardened anymore.

Excuses handed down by the Court of Appeal for, inter alia, the former Chief of Police remained To Mikko Paatero, to the current Helsinki Police Commander Lasse Aapiolle as well as the current Chief of the Central Criminal Police To Robin Lardot.