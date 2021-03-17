Legal proceedings Police caught underground telephone traffic in Central Europe: Now a trial has begun in Helsinki for a league suspected of bringing Niko Ranta-aho’s drugs to Finland

Justice is being held to see if the authorities got into a major drug import league. The substances were imported to Finland in flower trucks, among other things.

17.3. 15:56

Helsinki the district court began on Wednesday dealing with a suspect in a big drug import league case. If the accusations are found to be correct, the league that supplied the substances of several significant Finnish drug cases has been caught in the swing.

The substances were imported from the Netherlands to Finland in flower trucks. According to the authorities, the cargo includes substances from a massive Katiska drug case, drugs from a central municipal politician in Ostrobothnia, and merchandise from drug traffickers with a foreign background in Helsinki.

In all, the charges involve about 800 pounds of various drugs. Not all substances had time to end up in Finland, and some continued their journey from Finland to Sweden, according to the charges. About 30 defendants are involved in Dutch and Finnish cases.

Police got key evidence in his story of an underworld cell phone giant that turned out to be less secure than claimed.

The phones of a company called Encrochat have been used by the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico, numerous organized criminal groups in Europe, and e.g. Niko Ranta-aho In Finland.

However, police gained access to encrypted communications in Central Europe, leading to the largest operation in Europol’s history. According to the information, the police prevented, among other things, assassinations in Europe and also solved significant criminal cases.

Last autumn, Helsingin Sanomat investigated the traces of Encrochat that led to Panama.

Read more: Who founded the underworld mobile phone giant, which eventually became a lottery win for the police

Authorities According to the prosecution, the accused import league has brought the substances into a case where, among other things, the couple held 46 kilos of amphetamine in Ostrobothnia and distributed the substance to others for sale.

In the same case, a municipal politician from the city center, who has been active in Kristiinankaupunki, is also charged with a felony drug crime. The crime he committed is suspected to have occurred in the fall of 2019, and the prosecution of the court is scheduled for next fall.

In Helsinki, the police have investigated drug trafficking among people with a Somali background. According to the police, these substances also come from the same wholesalers.

The time for the prosecution of the case is from June 2018 to May 2020. A total of 17 drug imports have been investigated.

The sessions of the story are scheduled to continue until the end of June.