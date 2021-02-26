Legal proceedings Pirkanmaa District Court in Liberia: Witnesses have difficulty confirming the years of war crimes

Defendant Gibril Massaquoi’s defense seized on the altered accounts of untrained eyewitnesses in the courtroom in Liberia.

Monrovia

In Liberia, West Africa has experienced rare events this week. Liberals have had the opportunity to share their experiences of the 1999-2003 civil war for the first time before a court in their home country.

The court is the Pirkanmaa District Court. It will hear dozens of witnesses in Liberia during the spring.

An extraordinary lawsuit is against a 51-year-old former Sierra Leonean military commander living in Tampere Gibril Massaquoi. He is charged with, among other things, a number of murders, aggravated war crimes and aggravated crimes against humanity.

However, only a handful of local journalists reported on the historic trial to the Liberals. The issue is politically sensitive in Liberia. The Finnish District Court has tried to take this into account and keep a low profile. For example, the location of the Chamber has not been told in public.

So far, no one has been prosecuted in Liberia for the crimes of the two civil wars, although the Liberian Truth and Reconciliation Commission once listed the names of dozens of potential war criminals.

District Court heard three witnesses on Thursday. The first was a middle-aged woman who said the accused shot her sister in downtown Monrovia at Waterside Market.

Waterside’s events form a broad entity in the prosecutions. Another relates to the killings of civilians in small villages in Lofa County.

There were inconsistencies in the witness report that the defense grabbed. For example, the woman could not say what age she and her sister were when the sister was killed. Her only proof of her own year of birth was what her mother had told.

The events at Waterside are related to a situation where there was a shortage of food in Monrovia due to the war and shops were looted.

One man told the court earlier this week that the accused had executed his wife at Waterside by the bridge. The wife had heard someone broke into a grocery store on Water Street and set out to see if she could get food from there. When the wife did not return, the man set out in search.

Both ended up in ranks ordered by the soldiers by the civilians present. The man said he saw Massaquoi shot his wife with a pistol.

One witness said Massaquo shot his two brothers in the same grocery store earlier in the day.

Several witnesses have told the court that Massaquoi was moving from Monrovia to the Liberian president Charles Taylorin with special forces, ie ATU soldiers. These had apparently been ordered to intervene in the looting of shops.

Of the week witnesses heard during the war have shown that it is not easy to evaluate wartime reports. The biggest ambiguities are related to event times. This became clear already during the preliminary investigation.

The war was chaotic, and there are few reliable literary sources. In addition, the accused belonged to the Sierra Leonean rebel organization RUF, which sought to keep its activities on the Liberian side secret.

Of the week the biggest question has been when the executions at Waterside took place. Witnesses in the courtroom have changed their estimates since 2003.

Defense Attorney Kaarle Gummerus paid particular attention to this. In the spring of 2003, Massaquoi was placed in a UN court shelter in Sierra Leone because he had promised to testify against his former brothers-in-arms.

“Changing the stories in this way, of course, evokes quite a bit of wonder,” Gummerus said during the lunch break.

According to him, the defense does not deny that the events reported by witnesses at Waterside did not take place. However, the accused denies having been in Liberia during their time.

When witnesses were asked if anyone had advised them to change their story, they absolutely denied this. They said they only thought about the time of the event in more detail.

Inaccurate the times are not in themselves surprising. Uneducated Liberians do not use the calendar. The annual rainfall is indicative of the annual cycle.

By the end of the war, less than a third of women could read.

Liberian journalists who followed the trial believed that the confusion was primarily due to interpretation. They find it difficult for an out-of-school person to understand speech interpreted from English to Liberian English unless a local interpreter at the same time simplifies the sentences into plain language.

“We’ve found that we need to improve the way we ask questions in particular. We easily make them too difficult, ”the public prosecutor said Tom Laitinen said when the sixth witness was heard.