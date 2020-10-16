Legal proceedings Pastor Juha Molari received conditional imprisonment for persecuting journalist Jessikka Aro

Harassment of a Defense Forces investigator was not legally persecution, but Molari was convicted of aggravated defamation.

Russophile Doctor of Theology Juha Molari has been sentenced to five months’ imprisonment for harassing two women.

Molar was considered to have persecuted Yle’s journalist Jessikka Aroa. In addition, he committed a gross defamation of a Defense Forces investigator.

The court reasoned Molar’s punishment for the length of the trial. Molar’s right to a fair trial was thus violated.

Molari has published his own blog, and in addition to this he has collaborated with MV magazine.

Prosecutor demanded that Molar be punished for persecuting both women.

As for Aro, the charge went through, but the harassment of a Defense Forces investigator was not, according to the law, persecution but a gross defamation.

The making time in both works was long, about two and a half years.

Molari was ordered to pay both women compensation for the damage caused by the crimes. He has to pay Aro about 25,500 euros and a researcher about 13,000 euros with interest.

Of justice according to Molari persecuted Aro, for example, by contacting him or otherwise writing false and derogatory writings about Aro.

Molari had also raised Aro’s name unnecessarily in offensive and hostile writings.

“Given their content, frequency, and continuity, the writings have tended to cause fear and anxiety in Aro, and have actually caused it,” the court held.

Goalie had denied the allegations and said that almost all of the writings were a reaction to some act of Aro or false allegations against Molaria and MV magazine.

According to the district court, unlawful persecution cannot be defended on the ground that one had personally felt that he had been ill-treated.

“For example, a victim of assault is not entitled to assault the perpetrator if the conditions for an emergency security situation are not met. In the case of the crime of persecution, there can be no question of emergency protection. In no case can revenge be considered an acceptable motive for committing a crime. ”

Defense Forces the researcher had been demeaned by Molari in seven blog posts, an article in MV magazine and an online comment, the court assessed.

Molari lawfully disseminated false information and hints about the researcher and otherwise disparaged this.

The writings had spread widely and had deliberately offended the researcher and caused him great suffering, the court found.

Some of the acts against the researcher were rejected. According to the law, they had been a question of criticizing the researcher’s professional views on information influence. They did not go beyond what could be considered acceptable.

Jessikka Aro is also involved in a broader story related to MV magazine. There the Supreme Court admitted on Thursday give him leave to appeal.