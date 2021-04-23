Legal proceedings Nearly a hundred cattle died under the snow on the farm in Siikajoki, the man received a conditional imprisonment and a 15-year ban on keeping animals

The man received 80 hours of community service for aggravated animal welfare crime and environmental degradation in addition to parole.

Oulu the district court has sentenced a 52-year-old man to one and a half years in prison on the death of cattle in Siikajoki, Northern Ostrobothnia.

The man received 80 hours of community service for aggravated animal welfare crime and environmental degradation in addition to parole.

The investigation began in May 2018, when a large case in which farm animals had died was revealed in Siikajoki. The farm was found at that time about 90 highland cattle died under the snow.

According to the law, the man had kept the animals in unprotected, unclean, and dangerous places and left them without the necessary care and nourishment. The crime began in June 2017 and continued for about a year and a half.

The animals did not have adequate weather protection, and due to deficient conditions, the cattle were able to escape. They had access to, for example, the highway, the train track, and fertilizer bags.

About half the man’s 180-headed herd died, and the rest were lean because of a lack of food and drink.

The man also did not take care of veterinary matters. As a result, the cow had died in the middle of calving and calves a few days old had died in various parts of the animal enclosure.

The damage to the environment was that the man had left animal waste in the environment and treated or stored the animal waste in violation of the provisions of the Waste Act.

The man had also left dead cattle along the carcasses on his farm. The farm is located in part in a groundwater area that is important for water supply.

Man admitted to having committed the offenses but did not consider the offense to be a serious offense.

The man explained his omissions with illness. Because of that, he managed to take only about half of the feed bales they needed for the animals. All his work machines had also been broken.

According to the court, the man’s conduct was not particularly cruel and cruel.

“The reasons for the negligence have been related to his state of health. [Miehen] negligence and, consequently, the treatment of animals has had cruel features. [Miehen] however, the procedure has not been more cruel than it is usually in this type of animal welfare offense. ‘

However, the court concluded that the animal welfare offense was aggravated. The target was a large number of livestock, and the suffering suffered by the animals has been considerable.

“95 of the animals have starved to death in a worthless way.”

Male the right was not decisive for the state of health, i.e. moderate depression, because the man had also been offered help.

According to the law, the man, despite his sick leave, persistently sought to cope with his overgrown herd and scarce financial resources, even though the end result without outside help was inevitable.

The illness reduced the man’s guilt to some extent, according to the law, but the punishment was not reduced or commuted as a result.

The man was also subject to a 15-year ban on keeping animals. The ban does not apply to cats and dogs.