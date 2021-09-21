Legal proceedings MP Sebastian Tynkky accused of incitement against ethnic group – Prosecutor: “Allegations and opinions have been insulting to asylum seekers and immigrants”

The charges concern Tynkkynen’s writings on asylum seekers during the 2017 municipal election campaign.

Oulu the district court began hearing the basic finnish MP on Tuesday Sebastian Tynkkysen writings on asylum seekers. The prosecutor is demanding an 80-day fine from Tynkkynen for incitement against a group of people.

Tynkkynen is the first Finn’s first-term MP and the party’s third vice-chairman. He has also previously chaired young Finns in basic Finland.

“Tynkkynen’s claims and opinions have been insulting and slandering asylum seekers and immigrants. They have generally targeted all those groups of people and are thus strongly generalizing and characterizing the groups, ”the prosecutor writes in the subpoena.

The charges concerning texts during Tynkkynen’s 2017 municipal election campaign.

Among other things, Tynkkynen wrote that harassment has become commonplace in Oulu and that he opposes asylum tourism for young men. In the message, he also wrote that he did not want brown to be the new white and called for himself to vote for a safer Oulu.

In another message, he wrote, among other things, that asylum seekers have harassed not only women but also young men.

The stump is repeated deniedthat he would have committed a crime.

A stub has been convicted of incitement against a group of people twice before, in addition to which he has also been convicted of violating the peace of religion. Previous judgments have come from Tynkkynen’s writings on Muslims.

Tynkkynen is not the only one accused of incitement to crime in the current Finnish presidency. Second Vice Chairman of the Party Mauri Peltokangasta against is pending prosecution against a group of people in the Ostrobothnian District Court.

The charges against Field Fabric are the result of his Facebook writing. He, too, has denied having committed a crime.

Also a former party chairman Jussi Halla-aho has been convicted of both incitement against the people and violation of the peace of religion. The criminal conviction dates back to before his presidency.