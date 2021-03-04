Legal proceedings Motorboat driver sentenced to probation for death of sailboats at Airisto

The Maritime Court sentenced the driver of the motorboat to one and a half years in probation for aggravated danger to road safety, two aggravated deaths and two gross injuries.

The approximately 15-meter motorboat collided with an eight-meter motorboat on the back of an Airisto in Parais on August 3, 2019. The brothers born in 1969 and 1973 died in Turma.

One of the sailboat passengers died at the scene and the boat captain was later hospitalized. In addition, three passengers were injured in Turma.

The Helsinki District Court is the competent court of the sea in the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

In court it was decided whether the motorboat driver had failed to carry out proper reconnaissance and failed to comply with his duty to avoid.

The speed of the motorboat before the collision was about 23 knots and that of the sailboat about five knots. The motorboat boarded the sailboat and partially crossed it.

The motorboat collided from the rear left with the left side of the sailboat.

Prosecutor demanded absolute imprisonment for the motorboat operator.

The defense, on the other hand, has considered the collision an accident.

“The defendant has been staring. After noticing the boat, the defendant has dodged, ”the defense stated in its written response to the district court.

Weather during the accident was clear and visibility good, the court found.

“Under the circumstances [syytetyn] the motorboat should have been spotted at least one nautical mile away by proper sighting. [syytetyn] with a motorboat speed of 23 knots he would thus have come to see the motorboat for more than two minutes before the collision. [Syytetyllä]would thus have had plenty of time to detect another boat and avoid a collision, “the court held.

The court came to the conclusion that the only reasonable explanation was neglect of reconnaissance. However, it became felt that the driver was trying and apparently also managed to slow down the speed of the motorboat somewhat before the collision. Otherwise, the sailboat would not have remained afloat.

Legal interpreted that the driver of a motorboat failed in both his duty of reconnaissance and his duty of evasion. He also had a duty to act with great care because of the pace.

“On these grounds, it must be considered that the collision took place as described in the indictment. Unlike [syytetty] has said he has not had time to make an evasive action before the collision. ”

According to the law, the conduct was grossly negligent and was likely to endanger the life or health of others.