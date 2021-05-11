Legal proceedings More information about the Kallio dormitory murder: the victim was blamed more than a hundred times with a knife and scissors

The man accused of murder has admitted in the preliminary investigation that he has beaten the victim several times. He has asked the district court for access to a state of mind investigation.

Helsinki the district court began hearing on Tuesday morning in early March in the Deaconess Institute dormitory the murder that took place.

According to the prosecutor’s subpoena, the 39-year-old man killed the victim using brutal violence.

According to the prosecutor, the man had struck the victim several times, including with a knife and scissors, all over his body. The victim has suffered more than a hundred puncture and cuts as a result of the violence.

The man accused of murder denies the charge of murder. He has admitted in a police preliminary investigation that he had hit the victim some times with scissors and a knife.

Male in addition, the prosecution includes a 30-year-old woman accused of neglecting a rescue operation.

According to the prosecutor, the violence took place in the woman’s apartment. He has been present during the act and has not tried to get help for the victim, according to the prosecutor.

The man, accused of murder, says in his reply to the district court that the violence originated as the victim sought a knife in a dispute.

According to the accused, the dispute was based on alleged confiscation of money and violence against the accused’s acquaintance.

The man has asked the district court for access to a state of mind examination.

Accused have, according to the prosecutor, left the apartment together and left the victim on the floor of the apartment bleeding.

The accused woman has also denied the charge. According to his reply, he has not dared to call for help while he is in the company of a man accused of murder.

The prosecutor demands life imprisonment for the man and fines for the woman.

In addition, the victim’s relatives demand substantial compensation for the suffering caused by the victim’s death.