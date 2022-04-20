Legal proceedings Messages sent by the FBI to Finnish authorities were obtained illegally by law – now some of the charges go unchecked

Evidence obtained through the FBI covert operation is valid as evidence of drug offenses and aggravated money laundering, but illegally obtained messages may not be used as evidence for less severe charges.

Helsinki the district court has imposed a ban on exploitation in part of the drug case, which has been described as historically high, using communications from Anom phones.

The bans do not apply to the main charges of the tangle, but to the less punishable charges of smuggling, money laundering, secrecy and firearms.

In practice, a ban on exploitation means that the prosecutor must be able to adduce other evidence in support of these allegations.

Prohibition of exploitation the evidence required had been obtained through operations by authorities in other countries. The most important was the U.S. Federal Police FBI covert operation involving Anom phones.

Criminals around the world imagined acquiring phones whose communications were completely encrypted. In reality, all the messages were stored on FBI servers.

The US authorities handed over these messages to various countries, including Finland. Numerous preliminary examinations began in Finland on the basis of them.

Now the Helsinki District Court is dealing with the largest of them. According to police estimates, the organization, led by Estonia and Spain, brought drugs worth about 100 million euros to Finland between summer 2020 and summer 2021. There are more than 50 defendants.

Already in previous lawsuits, the defense has demanded anomaly bans on exploitation, usually with poor success. Instead, for example, a rap artist known as William Ville Virtanen charges of money laundering were dismissedwhen the court had banned the exploitation of Anom messages.

Read more: Revealed in FBI covert operation demand that evidence not be used in Finland – courts reject applications

Now in the pending trial, the Anom messages intercepted by the FBI should not be used as evidence by the defendants. In addition, the defense demanded a ban on the exploitation of instant messaging service SkyECC messages. They were obtained from a joint operation by the French, Dutch and Belgian authorities.

According to the court, both the Anom and SkyECC messages had been obtained illegally. The information was obtained from people living in Finland and elsewhere in the European Union without any suspicion of a specific crime at the time. Consequently, the restriction on the protection of the message was not provided for by law.

However, according to the law, evidence obtained illegally may be used in certain cases. The only absolute ban on exploitation concerns evidence obtained through torture.

The European Court of Human Rights has also approved the use of evidence obtained unlawfully if the procedure otherwise meets the requirements for a fair trial.

Of justice according to the messages, it is tantamount to technical listening, which is possible if the most severe sentence for a crime is at least four years in prison.

In drug offenses and aggravated money laundering, this condition is met. The alleged acts are in some cases even exceptionally serious, and some of the accused are required to face maximum punishment, the court noted.

Instead, for example, basic money laundering and smuggling have a lesser penalty scale. It advocated a ban on exploitation.

In addition, the law requires attention to be paid to the seriousness of the breach. Ignoring formalities or insignificant errors cannot lead to a ban on exploitation.

The court pointed out that encrypted communications are a prerequisite for the organization of international crime. It is very difficult to identify middle and upper level actors in particular.

“There is a strong societal need to investigate the crimes of such actors. There has therefore been an acceptable reason for obtaining information in principle. ”

In addition, the court ruled that the information received from the authorities of other countries was reliable. The information was transferred to the Finnish police as such.