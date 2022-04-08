Saturday, April 9, 2022
Legal proceedings Media: Ten years in prison for those who shot police in Hämeenlinna

April 8, 2022
The verdict came from two attempted murders, violent opposition by an official, and a firearms offense.

Police The man shot to death has been sentenced to ten years in prison in the Kanta-Häme District Court. At least tell me about it Evening paper, Evening News and Hämeen Sanomat.

The verdict came from two attempted murders, violent opposition by an official, and a firearms offense.

Crimes related to the police assistant in Hämeenlinna in September. According to Hämeen Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomat, this was a custody situation.

The events began when the police patrol received an official assistance from the emergency center for an apartment building in Kettumäki.

In connection with the incident, the man, among other things, shot another police in the head. A shot from a meter away scratched the police in the forehead.

