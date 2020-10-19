Legal proceedings Man fired his wire over cottage dispute, Court of Appeal upheld life sentence for murder

The homicide took place last summer in Kokkola.

Vaasa the Court of Appeal upheld the murder sentence of a man sentenced to life imprisonment for firing his wire.

The homicide took place a year ago in June at the cottage of the author’s wife’s family in Kokkola. According to the district court’s ruling, the act was preceded by a dispute over the use of the cottage, due to which the convict had made several calls to the victim and his father on the day of the murder.

Convicted by the Ostrobothnian District Court Arto Mauri Kalervo Juholan, 55, sentenced to life imprisonment for murder last February.

The convict appealed his verdict and demanded that he be found guilty of murder instead of murder.

Vaasa the Court of Appeal held that the killing had been carried out with due consideration and determination. This is indicated by the fact that the perpetrator had not fired a warning shot at all, but decided to shoot an unarmed victim.

The convict shot his wife’s brother with a shotgun twice at close range. One of the shots hit the victim in the back.

The man had been in a strong state of drunkenness during the act. He was also convicted in the district court of aggravated drunk driving and a firearms offense.