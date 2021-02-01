Legal proceedings Liberian war atrocity charges begin in Tampere – Sierra Leonean man accused of serious crimes against civilians

A Sierra Leonean man living in Tampere is charged with, among other things, murder, aggravated rape and aggravated war crimes. The trial will start in the Pirkanmaa District Court, but later the court will move to Liberia.

Pirkanmaa the district court will begin on Monday to deal with serious charges related to the war in Liberia.

A 51-year-old Sierra Leonean living in Tampere Gibril Massaquoita charged with murders, aggravated rape, aggravated war crimes and aggravated human rights violations in exceptional circumstances.

The preparatory session will begin at 10 am. The main hearing will begin on Wednesday.

The court will deal with the matter for two weeks in Tampere. After that, justice, prosecutors and the defense move to Liberia to hear dozens of witnesses.

In May, the hearing will continue in Finland with the hearing of a few witnesses and final statements. The verdict will be given in the fall.

Suspects crimes have taken place in Liberia between 1999 and 2003. According to the prosecutor, the crimes have targeted civilians and disarmed soldiers.

The prosecutor has characterized the crimes as violating generally recognized laws and rules of war as well as humanity as a broader protected area.

The exact content of the charges will be made public on Monday, when the subpoena will become public.

Massaquoi denies having committed any crimes.

“The trial will very much focus on how the evidence obtained in the case was obtained and what matters may have influenced the content of the witness statements,” his lawyer Kaarle Gummerus said when charges were filed last Monday.

Director of Investigation, the Commissioner for Crime Thomas Elfgren the Central Criminal Police (CPC) is previously toldthat the man is suspected of both committing the crimes himself and inciting his subordinates to commit crimes.

According to Elfgren, Massaquoi is suspected of being involved in dozens of homicides. The crimes were targeted at civilians, both men and women and children.

“All forms of violence are represented in this investigation.”

According to HS data, the investigation has, among other things, clarified suspicions of cannibalism.

Massaquoi was in his home country of Sierra Leone a rebel group of the highest commanders of the RUF. The RUF worked closely with the dictator who ruled Liberia Charles Taylorin with.

Massaquoi witnessed in the UN-led Special Court for Sierra Leone in a trial in which key RUF commanders were sentenced for war crimes to tens of years in prison.

Massaquoi is also associated with the atrocities and crimes that took place during the war itself. There is ample evidence, for example, that he is responsible for the summary executions that took place during the RUF’s internal power struggle.

Read more: Exceptional atrocities were committed in the wars in Liberia and Sierra Leone, both involving “code name TF1-046” – Years later, police appeared at his door in Tampere

Massaquoi avoided prosecution in Sierra Leone by making a deal with prosecutors, one of the prosecutors in the case has said. The man agreed to testify if he avoided the prosecution himself.

Prosecution only applied to crimes committed in Sierra Leone. For this reason, the krp’s preliminary investigation focused on what Massaquoin is suspected of doing in Liberia.

Public Prosecutor Tom Laitinen According to Finland, Finland has an obligation to investigate and, if necessary, prosecute such crimes, even if they have been committed outside Finland’s borders. This is required by international agreements and regulations.

Massaquoi was imprisoned in the Pirkanmaa District Court in March 2020.

He had arrived in Finland in 2008. The reason was an agreement previously concluded between the Finnish state and the Special Court for Sierra Leone. According to it, the witnesses of the war crimes trial and their relatives could get refuge from Finland.

Massaquo has a wife and children in Finland.