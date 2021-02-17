Legal proceedings Liberia begins historic trial: Pirkanmaa District Court prepares to hear witnesses in war crime case

In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the district court will also have to take into account recent Ebola cases in neighboring Guinea.

Pirkanmaa three district court judges are making a kind of legal history in Liberia in West Africa this week. They are in the country hearing witnesses in a lawsuit involving a 51-year-old from Tampere Gibril Massaquoita charged with, among other things, several murders and heinous war crimes.

Massaquoi denies the allegations. According to the defense, he has not been in Liberia during the events described in the charges.

District Court Judges, Public Prosecutor Tom Laitinen, Deputy Public Prosecutor Matias Londen and Massaquo’s defense attorney Kaarle Gummerus arrived in Liberia late Monday.

On Wednesday, they will travel to remote Lofa County. A four hundred mile drive in places on a poorly maintained dirt road takes all day, and a modest guest house awaits you.

Some of the crimes are suspected to have taken place in the small villages of Lofa. The court will examine the crime scenes in the villages on Thursday to be able to outline the events reported by the prosecutor’s witnesses.

Second a crime scene inspection is conducted in Monrovia. According to a preliminary investigation by the Central Criminal Police in Liberia, the accused would have shot civilians in the capital and issued shooting orders.

The hearing of witnesses will begin early next week. The district court hears them in Monrovia, but the exact location has not been told in public.

The Central Criminal Police has made arrangements on the spot for the trial for a month.

Among other things, witnesses have been given the opportunity to receive psychological help from a local NGO. They are expected to report in court about traumatic events in which they have been eyewitnesses or victims.

Due to the coronavirus, there are few outsiders who can follow the trial. However, the hearings of the witnesses will be videotaped in another room where the public can come to listen.

Interpretation is needed from the languages ​​spoken in Liberia to English and from English to Finnish.

Massaquoi participates in the hearings via video link from Finland together with another assistant. He has been incarcerated since March 2020.

None A Liberian citizen has never had to face charges of war crimes in his home country.

The trial of Gibril Massaquoi is the first time that war crimes of the Liberian Civil Wars have been dealt with on Liberian soil.

Massaquoi is a citizen of Sierra Leone, neighboring Liberia. He was a member of the top leadership of a rebel group called the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) in his home country.

He served in the RUF as a fighter, an assistant to the leader of the organization, and a spokesman for the group.

Some of the RUF fighters crossed the border back and forth and were supported by the President on the Liberian side Charles Taylorin troops. There was a symbiotic relationship between RUF and Taylor: Taylor supplied the rebels with weapons and food against rough diamonds and combat aid.

Litigation The Massaquo has already garnered enormous media attention in Liberia and Sierra Leone. It has been both praised and criticized.

Some Liberals would like to have their own war crimes tribunal established in the country. Others oppose.

Among the vocal opponents are warlords and other characters who took part in the war and have risen to high positions.

The Liberian media have wondered whether the Liberian government has given permission to establish a foreign war crimes tribunal in the country.

The Liberian Ministry of Justice responded to the criticism earlier this week in a press release. According to it, co-operation in criminal investigations has been agreed between Liberia and Finland. Based on the agreement, a Finnish court may also hear witnesses in Liberia.

In Liberia after the war there was a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It listed the names of war crimes suspects, but no charges have been brought against anyone, even though it will soon be 20 years since the war ended.

Now the President of the Commission has attacked the Finnish trial.

According to him, Truth Commission investigators combed all of Liberia as they searched for evidence of war crimes. The name of Gibril Massaquoi did not appear in the story of any eyewitness.

The Central Criminal Police (CPC) also noticed this when it visited the archives of the Truth Commission in the United States. The archive is kept there for security reasons. In Liberia, it would be in danger of arson.

It is up to the testimonies of the witnesses sought by the krp to determine whether the prosecutor can prove that it was Massaquoi who committed the atrocities.

There were two civil wars in Liberia between 1989 and 2003. The war in 1999-2003 in particular received little international attention. The 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States turned the attention of Western news media for years to the Middle East.

The charges against Gibril Massaquo concern the Second War.

Liberian neighboring Guinea said over the weekend that several Ebola infections have been reported in border areas with Liberia. So far, no Ebola has been found on the Liberian side, but the situation in the country is being closely monitored.

Information about Ebola in Guinea came just as the Pirkanmaa District Court was leaving for Liberia. It will have to take the Ebola situation into account in its own plans, as witnesses are coming from the border area with Guinea.

In 2014, a serious Ebola epidemic began in the same regions of Guinea, spread to neighboring countries and killed thousands.