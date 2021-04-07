Legal proceedings Less than two years ago, a tangle of drugs began to be revealed to the public, which swelled into the largest in the Helsinki District Court – Today the court will pass judgment on the Katiska case

Niko Ranta-aho has admitted to being the chief architect of the drug case, but now he is already suspected of new serious drug offenses.

Its it was supposed to be a summer stew from Seiska magazine to the rest of the public, but it became something completely different.

By the time the charges were read, the Katiska tangle had swelled into the largest drug case in the history of the Helsinki District Court to date. Today the right to pass judgment on the matter.

In July 2019 came to the public information about itthat fitness model Sofia Belórfia suspected of a crime. According to the original news, this was aggravated money laundering, although in the coercive proceedings the court suspected that Belórf had acted with at most gross negligence.

Belórf had won the 2015 Bikini Fitness World Championship. In the sport, the athlete must look like a bikini model with an athlete’s body. Belórf had also reported diligently on social media about his life working in real estate business Niko Ranta-ahon with.

The suspicion of a crime also affected Ranta-aho. It is because of his laundering of drug and doping money that Belórf is suspected. Outrageous suspicion of drug crime is a serious matter, but even at the time of the first news, almost no one could guess how big the thing would swell.

The scale began to emerge when the court ordered Ranta-aho’s property seizure of four million.

In the prosecution Katiska has more than 50 people.

In addition to some celebrities, several former leaders of the Cannonball gang, Finland’s most influential Angel of Hell, have previously had to answer charges of varying degrees. Jarkko Laakso, musician Samu Haber, inter alia, as a racing sailor Janne Järvinen and even one police officer.

At the beginning of the drug and doping lawsuit, the investigation was primarily about who had machined the “Cobra” into large-scale drug trafficking. The name came from the pseudonym used by the league in encrypted communications.

According to the prosecutor, Ranta-aho and Janne Tranberg had run a drug business from Spain. Tranberg had long acted as the face of the Cannonball gang until he quarreled with his own gang and had to leave it.

Tranberg has denied the charges. Ranta-aho, on the other hand, has confessed to Cobra as the trial progresses.

Laakso, once considered Finland’s most influential angel of Hell, has denied having committed a serious drug crime.

Järvinen, who has been accused of two serious money laundering and aiding and abetting drug offenses, has also been on the line of contention, as has Belórf, who has been accused of two money laundering and drug offenses.

Samu Haber has admitted to using a small amount of cocaine.

In the police a large tangle of drugs set out to be revealed as early as Christmas Day 2018. At that time, police began to study suspected attempted murder at Katiskapolu in Vuosaari, Helsinki.

A bloody man and a large number of Ksalol tablets were found on Katiskapolu, which the authorities thought were intended for distribution. Xalol is a narcotic drug.

As the investigation progressed, a large number of empty boxes were found in the warehouse in Tampere, indicating large shipments. More details began to emerge from the interrogations.

The result of the investigation was that, according to the police, the league led from Spain brought more than 200 kilos of amphetamine to Finland, as well as cocaine in a kilo trade, as well as ecstasy tablets, lsd, hashish and doping substances.

League had communicated in secret with, among other things, Aquaris telephones, which the prosecutor described as “agent telephones” in the courtroom.

However, as the investigation progressed, police found plenty of evidence, such as various notes and even direct coordinates for drug caches. In addition, the police managed, among other things, to record the events of a foggy night in Ruisrock, which, among other things, led to a minor accusation by Haber.

During the trial, Ranta-aho was able to answer the charges freely. Police suspect he has since committed at least four new felony drug offenses.

A preliminary investigation into a new drug case is still pending.