Legal proceedings Leaders of Finnish mail order company admit charges of tax evasion by millions – court sentenced five people to probation

The accused persons in charge of the company confessed to the crimes and were sentenced by the district court to commuted parole.

Pirkanmaa The district court finds that a Finnish mail order company has committed several serious financial crimes.

According to the court’s ruling, the company’s responsible persons have committed serious tax fraud, serious accounting offenses and serious customs clearance offenses.

The company has sold various vitamin and nutritional product packages to Finnish consumers through telephone sales and online shopping. According to customs, the company has had huge number of customers.

Served as the company’s CEO Matti Olavi Kankaanniemi was sentenced to two years’ probation and a 50-hour community service sentence. The four other defendants on the company’s board were sentenced to one year and eight months of absolute imprisonment.

According to the law, the company failed to pay almost two million euros in VAT on products imported to Finland from Åland. The crimes took place in 2013–2015.

In addition, the company failed to notify Customs of products imported from Norway for which taxes of more than EUR 10,000 have not been paid.

About the crime the accused persons confessed to having committed the offenses listed before them before the commencement of the trial. As a result, the case was dealt with as a recognition trial in early September.

Recognition proceedings are a lighter process than ordinary court proceedings, which do not require extensive evidence, but the decision is based on recognition.

The district court states in its decision that the case was originally set aside for several days. The purpose was to hear several witnesses as well as to go through extensive written evidence in detail. Going through the evidence would have required the use of an interpreter and would have taken a long time to draft a judgment.

The treatment of recognition has resulted in significant savings and the court considered the recognition of defendants to be a mitigating factor.

In a full trial, the crimes attributed to the defendants would have required unconditional sentences of more than two years.

The defendants are obliged to pay Customs a total of just over EUR 25,000 in unpaid taxes during 2013.