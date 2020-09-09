Authorized proceedings Lawyer: Jari Aarnio was not conscious of Vuosaari’s assassination

The lawyer of the previous head of the Helsinki Drug Police spoke to the court docket for lower than two hours about why Aarnio shouldn’t be convicted of homicide.

In court docket an extended model of how the previous head of the Helsinki drug police was heard on Wednesday Jari Aarnio there was no details about the Vuosaari assassination.

In his lower than two-hour presentation, Aarnio’s protection additionally criticized the authorized scenario beneath which Aarnio has been charged with homicide.

“Above all, that is about consciousness, which is subsequently not there,” advocates Aarnio Riitta Leppiniemi mentioned.

Assassination happened in 2003.

At the moment, three Finnish criminals strangled a Swedish Turk in Vuosaari Volkan Ünsalin. He was in nice hassle in prison circles.

Along with Finnish criminals, the Swedish shopper of the homicide was additionally convicted of the homicide shortly after the act.

Now the underworld assassination is present process one other trial. That is the previous gang boss Keijo Vilhunen is charged with involvement within the homicide preparations. Aarnio, for his half, is accused of realizing the conspiracy as a police officer and failing to forestall the homicide.

Vilhunen and Aarnio deny the homicide.

Vilhusen the model of occasions is in appreciable contradiction with Aarnio’s account. Vilhunen has mentioned that he wished to forestall the homicide and offered Aarnio with data even earlier than the act.

A Swedish police officer, for instance, has additionally mentioned that he would have a minimum of been convicted of homicide Janne Ranisen identify from Aarnio even earlier than the homicide.

Leppiniemi, who defends Aarnio, mentioned in Aarnio’s presentation that Vilhunen has not mentioned that he is aware of the time, place, technique or elements.

Leppiniemi additionally reiterated Aarnio’s place that he had not obtained detailed data prematurely. Aarnio has beforehand mentioned that the police have had at most rumor-level details about the conspiracy.

Second The principle argument of Aarnio’s protection is that the cost will not be in accordance with the precept of legality.

Punishment should subsequently be based mostly on a written legislation, Leppiniemi mentioned. The offense of negligence, then again, was not precisely recorded within the legislation till a number of months after the assassination.

In observe, negligent negligence implies that an individual might, due to his or her place of accountability, have an obligation to forestall a criminal offense or an accident prematurely. If he doesn’t accomplish that, he could also be concerned within the crime.

Convictions for non-actual negligence offenses have been handed down earlier than this, however by no means in homicide instances.

In accordance with prosecutors, Aarnion ought to have acted as a police officer and prevented the homicide, based mostly on his prior data. In Aarnio’s protection, then again, such an obligation wouldn’t have arisen even in a scenario the place there was data.

Primeval has beforehand been sentenced to 13 years in jail for, amongst different issues, aggravated drug and official crimes.

Vilhunen, then again, was convicted in the identical trial as Aarnio’s confederate. Vilhunen was sentenced to 10 years in jail for, amongst different issues, aggravated drug offenses.