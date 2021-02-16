Legal proceedings Koskela murder trial begins on Wednesday: defendants report for the first time their own version of the events that led to the death of a 16-year-old

Three boys born in 2004 are charged with the murder of their 16-year-old friend. The murder is based on long-standing bullying, according to police.

Helsinki The district court will begin hearing the murder of Koskela, which shocked the whole of Finland, on Wednesday morning.

The court will hear, among other things, for the first time, how the accused will answer charges for the assault and murder of a 16-year-old boy.

In addition to the murder, charges have been brought against the robbery, incitement to robbery and nine assaults involving the three individuals mentioned above. The robbery charge is also against a fourth person aged 16.

The police according to the victim and the accused knew each other. Two of the accused have attended the same primary school with the victim.

Police have previously reported that those accused of the act have admitted during the interrogations the victim’s previous bullying. How they respond to the accused acts is not yet clear.

Police have found in the preliminary investigation that the perpetrators murdered the victim’s conspiracy. More detailed information about what has led to the victim’s death remains to be assessed by the district court, according to police.

It will also be up to the court to decide whether the accused have understood the consequences of their actions.

Preliminary investigation according to the events of the killing night are broadly clear. However, it is possible that the prosecutor has formed a different perception of the course of the evening. This will be heard at the beginning of the trial.

According to police, the three boys born in 2004 celebrated the birthday of one of the accused with them in the area of ​​Koskela Hospital on Friday, December 4th. During the evening, three perpetrators are suspected of targeting the victim for several hours.

According to police, all perpetrators were involved in the violence described as sadistic, which they also videotaped on their phones.

The victim died as a result of the violence on Friday night. Police have told, with the permission of the guardians, that the victim had been placed outside the home at the time of the death. The Department of Child Welfare had made a request to the police for help in finding the boy, but he had not been officially reported missing.

The victim was finally found three days later when a builder who came to work found a body stripped of clothes under a stage structure.

Police has reported during the pre – trial investigation that the death was based on long – standing bullying. Last fall, bullying turned violent.

According to the HS report, the victim’s bullying began as early as primary school, and was also perpetrated by two non-prosecuted boys who were the victim’s schoolmates.

According to a police investigation, the suspected homicide in early December was preceded by three assaults that took place in the same place on Friday nights during November. According to police, the victim has been defenseless in situations.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the police have come to believe that bullying the victim has been the main motive for the acts.

The trial will continue until the beginning of March and will be divided into four session days.