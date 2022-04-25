Legal proceedings Kittilä municipality’s decision-making at KKO – According to prosecutors, municipal decision-makers favor the CEO of an elevator company at the expense of the municipality

According to prosecutors, the withdrawal of the request for an investigation from the CEO could not be in the interest of the municipality. According to the defendants, the request for an investigation was unfounded.

25.4. 21:02

At the highest The main proceedings in the Kittilä municipality civil service case began on Monday in the Finnish Court of Appeal (KKO). The KKO will exceptionally hold an oral hearing in the matter, which will continue throughout the week in the Rovaniemi Court of Appeal. Next week, the final statements will be heard in Helsinki at KKO’s premises.

The case is about the events that gave rise to Kittilä’s multi-generational municipal crisis, which has been discussed several times in the courts. The then mayor of Kittilä Anna Mäkelä At the end of 2013, made a request for an investigation into the CEO of Levi Ski Resort, the majority-owned elevator company in the municipality. Jouni from Palosaaribecause it had leaked confidential tender information from another manufacturer to the lift manufacturer.

In 2014, municipal decision-makers withdrew Mäkelä’s request for an investigation and the municipal council dismissed him, citing a lack of trust. The Supreme Administrative Court ruled the firing illegal in the summer of 2016.

Earlier, the Lapland District Court and the Rovaniemi Court of Appeal dismissed the criminal charges against municipal decision-makers. Both considered that the municipal decision-makers did not commit any official crimes when canceling Mäkelä’s request for an investigation. According to them, Mäkelä’s treatment was also not criminal.

KKO admitted limited right of appeal for prosecutors. The permit concerns whether the municipal decision-makers violated their official duties by canceling the request for an investigation from Palosaari. According to prosecutors, the decision to cancel the request for an investigation was biased and was intended to benefit Palosaari.

“The defendants have been in a situation where the matter has been referred to the police, acted against the best of the municipality and promoted purposes other than those belonging to it. In their decision-making and preparation, the defendants have made a biased effort to benefit Jouni Palosaari by returning him as CEO, ”prosecutors say in their complaint to KKO.

According to prosecutors, in Kittilä’s decision-making, the business community and political decision-making are intertwined in such a way that certain people in the business community rise above others.

“What has been the advantage of the municipality of Kittilä in that situation? Failure to resolve ambiguities in the actions of the CEO of the municipality’s most significant subsidiary cannot be in the municipality’s interest. ”

Prosecutors demand that members and deputies of the municipal government be punished primarily for abuse of office. There are a total of eight defendants. They demand that the prosecutor’s appeal be dismissed.

According to the accused, there were insufficient grounds for the request for an investigation. In any case, according to them, Mäkelä should have brought a decision on the request for an investigation to be decided by the municipal government.