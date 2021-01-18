Legal proceedings Killing company investigation lay on police table for seven years with no progress – defendants received € 10,000 in compensation for delayed trial

Last year, the State Treasury paid about 154,000 euros for protracted legal proceedings.

In October 2008 An unconscious man was found at the foot of a rock tongue in Katajanokka, Helsinki. The man’s face was swollen after the assault.

Police began investigating the case as an assassination attempt. Three men were suspected of beating the victim and throwing him down a cliff a few meters away.

Then the investigation froze. Years passed and nothing happened.

In 2017, the investigation gained momentum again. Police ordered documents and interrogated people. The matter went to court.

In December 2018, the Helsinki District Court found that the man had indeed been beaten, but there was no evidence of the guilt of the accused. The charges were dismissed.

Two of the defendants demanded compensation from the state for the delay in the trial. They had been suspected of a serious crime for a decade before the acquittal.

The situation had caused concrete harm: another man’s application for citizenship had been rejected on suspicion of a crime.

The court ordered the state to pay both men a maximum amount of compensation, 10,000 euros.

So the case had been lying to the police for seven years with virtually nothing happening to it. The preliminary investigation had clearly lasted longer than was justified by the nature and scope of the case.

This is one of the cases where the State Treasury paid compensation for the delay in the trial last year. In total, approximately EUR 154,000 in compensation was paid.

In recent years, the growth in compensation payments has reversed. In 2020, the number of convictions was affected by the coronavirus situation.

“We received about half as many convictions last year as in a normal year. There was an almost empty period from May to August, ”says the lawyer Suvi Karhu From the State Treasury.

According to the law, the court may order the state to pay compensation to a party if the trial is delayed in such a way that it violates the party’s right to a trial within a reasonable time.

The nature and extent of the case shall be taken into account when assessing the delay. In addition, the actions of the authorities and also the parties involved in the situation are assessed.

“The condition for paying the compensation is that the delay was due to the authority,” Karhu emphasizes.

Because of this, he does not believe that there will be a spike caused by the coronavirus situation. Although trials have had to be postponed due to the pandemic, the situation is not due to the authorities.

Law The payment of compensation came into force in 2010, when Finland had received decisions from the European Court of Human Rights on delayed trials.

Initially, the law applied only to the general courts, namely the district court, the court of appeal and the supreme court. Later, the law was extended to include administrative rights and special courts such as insurance law.

One of the best known of the long-running lawsuits was Patria’s arms stores bribery case. The charges were dismissed, and the Turku Court of Appeal ordered each defendant to receive compensation of 3,500 euros. According to the court, the preliminary investigation had been delayed by a year.

By law, compensation is paid in the amount of EUR 1,500 for each year of delay.

The total amount may be increased by a maximum of EUR 2 000 if the case has been of particular importance to the party concerned. Such matters include, for example, matters directly related to a person’s livelihood, health or legal status.

For example, the insurance law increased the compensation by one thousand euros in a case where the parental allowance case took a total of nine years and four months to process.

The case was delayed by the fact that the case sailed between the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela), the Social Security Appeals Board and insurance law.

According to the Insurance Court, the proceedings had been delayed in Kela by two years and in the Board by another two years. For the four years of delay, the applicant received compensation of EUR 6 000 plus an increase of EUR 1 000 because it was of particular importance to him.

Decision was exceptional in the sense that, according to the State Treasury’s findings, Kela rarely appears in the statistics.

“Kela really shines with its absence, even though tens of thousands of solutions are made there every year,” says Suvi Karhu.

There can be two reasons for this. Either Kela has efficient processes or its customers cannot claim compensation, even if the processing is delayed.

In recent years, most indemnification decisions have been made in district courts, but insurance law comes on the heels.

However, many of the compensation claims handled by the insurance court are rejected, Karhu says. This may be due to the process followed there, which is not limited to the presentation of new evidence.

“You can always submit a new medical certificate to the Insurance Court. Sometimes it is even necessary because the state of health can change. After the presentation of a new report, a new round of consultations always takes place. Therefore, the delay is not due to the authority. “

About a third of all claims have been rejected in recent years.

The bear has also drawn attention to the fact that only in individual criminal cases has delays been compensated by a reduction in punishment. However, it should be the primary method of reimbursement.

“Courts may not be aware that such a possibility exists. Another option is for the courts to forget to notify the State Treasury of these decisions. ”

The maximum amount 10,000 euros, may by law exceed for a special reason. No such cases have come to the attention of the State Treasury. The maximum amount was also set for the first time only last year.

In addition to the case concerning the Killing company, the Helsinki District Court ordered the state to pay the maximum compensation to two men against whom an action for damages had been pending for 21 years.

In 1999, the men were charged with gross tax fraud in a case involving tobacco smuggling. In 2004, their conditional prison sentences became final.

The claim for approximately EUR 600,000 claimed by the National Board of Customs was transferred to its own litigation. For some reason, it did not move forward, even though the criminal case was concluded.

The Customs Board did not insist on continuing the case, and the men did not, of course, rush.

In the district court, the case was balled from one judge to another. Eventually, the matter ended up on the table of an experienced district judge, and he put it in the wind. The case was decided in August 2020.

According to the law, the duration of the trial has exceeded several times what is considered reasonable. The matter was simple, because after the criminal conviction, the Customs Board’s claim for compensation was quite clear.

The delay was due to both the passivity of the National Board of Customs and the poor procedural management of the district court, the court assessed. To some extent, the delay was also affected by the party’s own conduct.

“It is obvious that the defendants have lived on the hope that no liability for damages would arise,” Karhu says.

Due to the delay, the court decided to reconcile the amount of damages claimed from the men with one-sixth of the original. The men were thus ordered to pay the Customs Board jointly and severally EUR 100,000.

Interest on arrears was not imposed by the court at all. The exceptional solution is of great importance, as default interest would have already been in excess of EUR 1 million at this stage.

Despite these considerable relief, the court held that men were also entitled to compensation for delay. This required interpretation as the law was unclear.

By law, compensation is primarily given by reducing the penalty or mitigating the administrative sanction. The law says nothing about the relaxation of damages.

The court noted that the men received a significant relief from their obligation to pay compensation. Despite this, it was a violation of fundamental and human rights, so they were also entitled to compensation.

“Due to the very exceptional length of the trial, the amount of compensation must be set at the maximum amount known to the basic law, 10,000 euros, according to the district court’s assessment,” Karhu says.

State Treasury pay the damages awarded, but may recover the sums from the other authorities.

Every year, other authorities receive a bill of more than 100,000 euros. The address is then usually the Ministry of Justice responsible for the courts or the Ministry of the Interior responsible for the police.

The bear predicts that demanding and condemning reparations may become more common.

“Agents and lay people are beginning to realize that such an opportunity exists.”