Legal proceedings Journalist Jessikka Aro received leave to appeal to the Supreme Court

The Helsinki Court of Appeal clearly mitigated the sentence of Docent Johan Bäckman, who disturbed Aroa and her disturbers, and dismissed the charge of persecution.

The Supreme Court (KKO) takes over the supplier Jessikka Aroon harassment. On Thursday, the KKO announced that it was examining the decision of the Helsinki Court of Appeal to reject the docent To Johan Bäckman accused of persecuting Aro.

In July, the Court of Appeal dismissed some of Bäckman’s charges and commuted his probation in a MV magazine case.

The founder of MV magazine and Uber News was charged with the founder of MV magazine Ilya Janitskin, Johan Bäckman and a third person.

Janitskin died in the middle of the trial, so for him, the case lapsed in the Court of Appeal. The one-year and ten-month absolute prison sentences he received in the district remained in force.

Johan Bäckman the Court of Appeal convicted only incitement to aggravated defamation. According to the judgment, Bäckman submitted material about Aro to Janitskin for publication.

The material provided by Bäckman concerned Aro’s private life. It was published as apparently for the purpose of damaging, the Court of Appeal concluded.

“The plaintiff has been demeaned in a way that has caused great suffering. Considering the quality of the publications and the method of distribution, the act has also been grossly critical, ”the Court of Appeal stated in the judgment.

Instead, Bäckman’s accusations of persecution and aggravated defamation were dismissed.

Contrary to a previous judgment of the District Court, the Court of Appeal held that Bäckman’s contacts on social media did not meet the criteria for persecution.

Court of Appealof according to Bäckman provided false information about Aro in other contexts. However, this was not a gross defamation and the right to prosecute a basic defamation had expired.

Bäckman was sentenced to three months in prison. He had been sentenced to one year’s probation for all three crimes in the courts.

At the highest in court, Aro demands that the man be convicted of persecution, and the KKO has therefore decided to investigate this matter.

Aro has also sought leave to appeal the dismissal of the charge of aggravated defamation. Bäckman, for his part, wants the KKO to investigate the grounds for the only crime for which he was convicted.

In these respects, the KKO will decide the matter in connection with the appeal.