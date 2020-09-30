Legal proceedings Johanna Vehko’s sentence for insulting Junes Loka’s honor remained in the Court of Appeal

According to the Court of Appeal, Loka’s use of language towards other people does not justify insulting his honor.

Rovaniemi the Court of Appeal has maintained the journalist Johanna Vehko judgment of the Oulu City Councilor Junes Lokan defamation.

According to the Court of Appeal, the article published by Vehko has denigrated Lokka in such a way that the act has been liable to cause harm or suffering to Loka or contempt for it.

According to the Court of Appeal, Loka’s use of language towards other persons does not in itself justify insulting Loka’s honor.

In his Facebook writings, Vehkoo called Lokka a Nazi, a Nazi and a racist, among others.

In April 2019, the Oulu District Court fined Vehko for violating Loka’s honor. Vehkoo was ordered to pay a fine of 15 days, ie a fine of 150 euros was paid on his income.

In addition, Vehkoo was ordered to pay Loka EUR 200 in compensation. Lokka had claimed EUR 1,500 in compensation, but the court ruled that Lokka’s own contribution reduced the compensation.

District Court according to Vehko, the word choices used were not entirely unfounded, but were nevertheless derogatory. The court held that Loka’s political activities could have been criticized, but the criticism had not been clearly directed at Loka’s person.

Johanna Vehkoo described the district court’s decision as shocking and said she did not use the terms for offensive purposes. He recalled being subjected to hate speech and cyberbullying.

“I specifically talked to upgrade myself of the harassment and has used it to this person’s ideology and political activity suggestive phrases.”

Lokka himself wondered at Vehko’s words at the trial.

“Why has he used these words? Nazi, Nazi … It’s incitement against me. ”

Case what makes it interesting is that Loka herself tends to use harsh language in both videos and social media. He has named people as whores, disturbed lunatics and fucking idiots, for example, and told them to go to the oven.

In one video, he called a Helsinki city councilor, appointed and wished him death.

Lokka has also been prosecuted for his statements. In February, he received a verdict two incitement against a group of people. The case continues in the Court of Appeal.

They are awaiting hearing in the Oulu District Court charges of defamation and intrusive information.

Loka has also previous convictions.

Vehkoo is an award-winning journalist who writes a series of lies on the YLE website. In it, he has gone through the stories of hate and false media and pointed out mistakes in them. Lokka has criticized Vehko’s work many times and called his stuff a lie.

