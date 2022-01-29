Sunday, January 30, 2022
Legal proceedings Joe Exotic of the Tiger King series got a new sentence: He was sentenced to 21 years instead of 22 years

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in World
Culture|Trials

The prison sentence, really called Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was commuted one year earlier than the previous sentence.

Netflixin known from the popular Tiger King series Joseph Maldonado-Passagen that is, Joe Exotic was sentenced on Friday to 21 years in prison. The news agency reports on the matter AP.

He was convicted of animal activism Carole Baskin ordering assassinations, killing five tigers, selling tiger puppies and falsifying wildlife records.

Maldonado-Passage was sentenced for the same reasons to imprisonment as early as January 2020. At that time, the sentence was 22 years, but it was overturned due to an erroneous trial.

On Friday An Oklahoma City federal court judge mitigated Maldonado-Passage’s sentence by just one year, despite the man’s early-stage cancer treatments.

