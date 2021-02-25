Legal proceedings Jari Aarnio’s subordinate received fines after observing whether the Central Criminal Police is in the positions of his superior

Aarnio, who was awaiting his drug sentence on leave, asked the man to find out if he was followed by police officers from the Central Criminal Police. Aarnio, who had already received one prison sentence, was soon sentenced to ten years in prison.

Helsinki the district court has convicted Jari Aarnion fines for misconduct by a criminal convoy who worked under him.

The man was convicted that he had lawfully monitored the actions of the Central Criminal Police (CPC) to find out if the CPC was on Aarnio’s heels.

The man received a 30-day fine, which means that his income will be 750 euros.

The acts had taken place in late 2016. By that time, Aarnio had already been sentenced to three years in absolute prison on the Trevoc branch, and he was awaiting conviction on his drug charges. At the end of December 2016, the Helsinki District Court sentenced him to ten more years.

Prosecutions according to the former criminal constable Marko Verlin made an observation at Aarnio’s request during his term of office. Among other things, he informed Aarnio that he might have spotted a police officer close to Aarnio’s apartment, who was involved in the investigation of Aarnio’s suspicions.

As evidence, the prosecutor has messages between Aarnio and Verlin, among others.

Many of the messages concerned the same krp police. The messages discussed, among other things, what kind of hair model the police currently have and whether more weight has been gained.

In the story another witness under Aarnio, a former criminal constable, was heard as a witness Kari Kauppia. Kauppi was in the same observation circle, and Aarnio communicated to him, among other things, that “tomorrow might be needed”.

Kauppi was no longer in the police at the time, so he passed Aarnio’s requests to Verlin.

According to Kauppi, Verlin had refused to be monitored by Aarnio immediately and said he wanted to take distance from the whole thing anyway.

Kauppi described in court that Aarnio had “sketched” about the follow-up and was also afraid of revenge from the underworld because his cooperation with the boss of the criminal gang had been revealed.

Verlin denied the allegations and said he lied in messages to Aarnio about the surveillance.

“Verlin has responded to Aarnio’s messages mainly to calm him down in a situation where Aarnio has apparently been in a rather awkward position due to the legal process against him and the side effects it has caused,” his response stated.

The investigation revealed that on those days, according to the driving diaries, Verlin had not used a car from the Helsinki Police Department.

District Court considers both Verlin’s and Kauppi’s reports to be partly unreliable. Among other things, the court did not find it plausible that Aarnio had been threatened, since in that case Verlin would hardly have lied to Aarnio.

“Such a lie could, at worst, have had fatal consequences if the criminals had actually followed Aarnio. It is not plausible to think at the same time that Aarnio is under serious threat and, on the other hand, to decide to pull Aarnio by entering him with false information. ”

The court also drew attention to the fact that Verlin’s account changed along the way. During the pre-trial investigation, he had not said that he had failed to perform the duties requested by Aarnio.

District Court also noted that the messages appear to be specifically related to whether krp is monitoring Aarnio.

The court went through Verlin’s access control information and check-ins at the police station and came to the conclusion that they supported the prosecution. Verlin had thus carried out surveillance during his tenure at the request of a civilian, Aarnio.

The monitoring was, in law, contrary to Verlin’s duties.

“Verlin has spent his tenure conveying his views on the alleged surveillance of Aarnio to Jari Aarnio, who has already been convicted of the crime and is still suspected of a serious crime at the time.”

According to the district court, the act was not insignificant, given that this control was carried out on behalf of the person convicted of the crimes and against the interests of the police organization.

“The reputational damage to the work of the police resulting from such a procedure should not be considered insignificant.”

Verlin is suspected of it as wellthat he would have told stories fabricated in the courtroom in favor of Aarnio in his drug trial. In its decision, the Helsinki Court of Appeal found that the reports of Verlin and the couple’s other subordinates had been clearly untrue.

The suspect’s aggravated false statement in court is currently being prosecuted. The minimum penalty for that is four months in prison.

Because of a lie Verlin was fired in April 2020 from the Helsinki Police. He has appealed his fires to the Helsinki Administrative Court.