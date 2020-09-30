Legal proceedings Jari Aarnio: Former gang boss Keijo Vilhunen did not provide information to the drug police before the Vuosaari assassination

The accounts of Jari Aarnio and Keijo Vilhunen about the murder 17 years ago were in considerable contradiction in court. Aarnio’s version also differs from what several witnesses said in the preliminary investigation.

Helsinki former head of the drug police Jari Aarnio said in court on Wednesday that based on his information, the drug police did not receive information about Vuosaari’s assassination plan From Keijo Vilhus before making. Instead, according to him, he received information about the movements of persons and the reason for this was drug trafficking.

“There was a really big drug deal going on all the time. And there was a constant effort to get information about it from Vilhus and other people. ”

Three Finnish criminals strangled Volkan Ünsalin to death in Vuosaari in 2003. The client of the underworld assassination was a Swede.

Aarnio is charged with the murder of Ünsal on the grounds that, as a police officer, he would have known about the act even before the murder. Former gang boss Keijo Vilhu, on the other hand, is accused of participating in the murder arrangements. Based on Vilhunen’s own version, he was Aarnio’s source of information and tried to prevent the murder by telling Aarnio.

Both Aarnio and Vilhunen deny that they committed the crime, but their versions of events differ considerably.

The prosecutor According to the perception, the trio of Finnish criminals convicted of murder were under police surveillance precisely because of the plot related to the assassination. The entries in the documents about the suspected drug offenses were, in the prosecutor’s opinion, a mere eyelid for the actual cause of the follow-up. The prosecutor is of the opinion that Aarnion should have prevented the murder on the basis of his information.

For example, a police officer with a Swedish background Ali Lindholm and placed on an observation mission Jyrki Nieminen During the preliminary investigation, the Helsinki police have told the facts that Aarnio would have had at least some information about the murder plan and the perpetrators even before the crime was committed.

However, according to Aarnio, the perpetrators ended up under police surveillance precisely because of drug offenses. According to him, investigators kept threads in their hands on this type of case, which is why he also relied in part on poor memories of things. Aarnio himself was the head of the entire unit as a criminal commissioner.

Aarnio, for example, did not remember being in contact with Ali Lindholm at the time. Lindholm has said he would have at least been convicted of the murder since then Janne Ranisen name from Aarnio even before the act.

Primeval In his long speech in court, he also commented on whether Ünsal, as a police officer, should have been warned of the manslaughter against him. In his own view, Aarnio has not failed to do anything within the competence of the police.

“It would have been absolutely awful if I had contacted and this had happened.”

According to Aarnio, it is irresponsible for the police to start making such calls on the basis of rumors.

“None of these people have been suspected other than drug offenses. There was no competence to call. The only one who would have had is the director of investigation [Petri] Rainiala. ”

In his hearing, Aarnio also emphasized that he thought such a call was an official police job that should be based on the law. Petri Rainiala, who is under Aarnio, has been marked as the director of investigation in a drug case, on the basis of which the police followed the Finnish criminals who had originally received a murder sentence.

According to Aarnio, it would have been a really risky activity for the police to contact a person with a gang background on the basis of a rumor alone and warn them of the threat to him.

Helsinki Jyrki Nieminen, who worked in the police monitoring group, has said that Aarnio sent him on a monitoring mission even before the act and in this connection Aarnio would have given him the names of two people convicted of murder since then.

“As far as I know, no one else has ever been posting from the drug police. There is no recollection of the conversation with Nieminen, but it’s why I’m such a debate could not come into is that I’ve felt this target site “, Aarnio described.

However, Aarnio denies that his alleged assignment could have been in any way related to the homicide case. In his view, the case must have concerned a drug crime case.

Aarnion the hearing also heard Aarnio’s version of what information he had about the murder scene.

Ünsal was murdered in the apartment of a woman known as Saara in Vuosaari. Sarah had rented her apartment to Vilhus, from whom it passed to a convicted murderer To Jani Leinonen.

Saara has previously told the police and Helsingin Sanomat that she would have given Aarnio the keys to her apartment. He has since spun his speech.

Aarnio denied in court that he had ever had the keys to Vuosaari’s apartment. However, he admitted that he had visited the apartment.

Aarnio also said that he had given detailed information about the apartment to the police officers who had conducted the murder investigation.

“Of course I could not tell these people what floor the apartment is, what it looks like inside, what is the direction of the windows,” Aarnio said in court.

Prosecutor Mikko Männikkö asked Aarnio the reason why the police knew he had information about the apartment. No clear answer was received. According to Aarnio, it was completely logical that he had given his information to the police.

The court has previously held that Aarnio and Saara had a relationship. However, Aarnio himself has repeatedly denied the relationship.

Aarnion the report now also seems to go to some extent as a cross-witness Kari Tolvanen with the preliminary investigation report. Tolvanen previously headed the Helsinki Police’s Violent Crime Unit and is currently a member of the Coalition Party.

Tolvanen has previously told of a meeting where Saara, Aarnio and Tolvanen, who had influenced the start of the whole Aarnio story, were present.

Tolvanen has previously said that he has only met Sarah once and that it was a security threat related to Sarah. However, Aarnio said at the hearing that the incident had involved Sarah’s apartment where the murder took place.

According to Aarnio, the meeting was arranged because Sarah had been in contact with Leinine and wanted to return to her apartment. However, the intention was to keep Sarah out of the apartment so that the investigation would not be jeopardized.

“Tolvanen decided what to do with such a person. There is no reason to make any mistakes, ”Aarnio said.

The prosecutor wondered in his question whether such a matter could not be agreed upon by telephone as well. According to Aarnio, the meeting was to be arranged in person so that Sarah could be insured.