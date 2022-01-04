Legal proceedings In the United States, a court decision is awaited: Will Prince Andrew’s sexual offense charges be dismissed?

The court will soon decide whether or not to dismiss Prince Andrew’s sexual offense charges.

4.1. 20:33

Stateside the court today considered whether to dismiss the prince Andrew sexual offenses.

The judge said the decision would be made soon, but he did not give an even more precise timetable.

According to the Prince’s team of lawyers, there are no grounds and the whole case should be dismissed.

Virginia Giuffre has sued Prince Andrew. According to Giuffre, Adrew repeatedly sexually abused him when Giuffre was 17 years old.

This is a civil case in which Giuffre is seeking compensation.

Prince Andrew denies the allegations and doesn’t even remember meeting Giuffre.

There is a joint picture of Giuffre and Andrew with the prince’s hand around Giuffre.

Prince Andrew claimed he did not remember meeting the woman as early as 2019 in an interview with the British broadcaster BBC:

The allegations connect with a deceased businessman Jeffrey to Epstein. According to Giuffre, Epstein regularly exploited him and “lent” him to other influential men for sexual purposes as well.

According to the victim, Epstein mated his then partner together Ghislaine Maxwellin with Giuffren also to Prince Andrew.

Bridge at the center of the case is a conciliation settlement reached by Epstein and Giuffre in 2009. Andrew’s team of lawyers got their way through it when it demanded the contract be made public. That agreement was announced yesterday, Monday.

According to it, Epstein paid Giuffre EUR 500 000.

The contract is made specifically between Epstein and Giuffre and does not mention Andrew’s name. However, the contract states that it will release any person or entity that could be a defendant in an action.

Andrew’s lawyers argue that Giuffre cannot blame Andrew for that mediation. The defense interprets the agreement as a general exemption from claims against Epstein as well as other people.

“Miss Giuffre deliberately released a large number of individuals [mahdollisista syytteistä]. Royalties and businessmen belong to these individuals, ”said the prince’s lawyer, according to AFP news agency. Andrew Brettler on Tuesday to court.

Giuffre’s lawyers disagree. According to them, the agreement between Epstein and Giuffre does not affect the prince.

Jurist Lisa Bloomin according to the mediation is “one of the strangest” he has ever seen, he says BBC.

Prince Andrew photographed in 2020.

Defense has also sought by other means to set aside the entire proceedings. The defense has argued, among other things, that Giuffre no longer lives in the United States.

In addition, the case is twisted by the prince conflicting views on sweating.

Prince Andrew is the son of Queen Elizabeth of Britain. Andrew resigned from his royal representation in 2019 after being linked to his friend Epstein’s sex crime scandal.

That same year, Epstein died in prison. There have been various conspiracy theories about death, but it has apparently been suicide.

Maxwell was found guilty of tangling-related mating the other week.

