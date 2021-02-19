Legal proceedings “I went to shout at them what was going on there” – Witnesses who saw the events in Koskela tell about the evening at the trial

HS is following the trial in the Helsinki District Court.

Helsinki the district court will continue to hear the murder of Koskela on Friday.

The judge ruled on Thursday that the accused would be heard in court in camera. The court began hearing them on Friday morning. They are also to be heard in the afternoon.

The trial will take place in the safe room of the Helsinki District Court, where filming is not allowed.

District Court hears witnesses in open doors. The first to be heard was an eyewitness who saw three people in a park in the Koskela hospital area at about eight o’clock in the evening.

“I paid attention to them because there have been young people in the area before.”

The woman said she saw three people walking in a row. According to him, the last one appeared to be in poor condition.

“The movement was unstable and shaky. I got the feeling that we have to be vigilant now. ”

He described the passage of the other two as busy.

Repeat the witness was heard via video link from Sweden.

He saw from the parking lot next to the park that there were three boys in the park, one of whom was on the ground.

“I immediately took the headphones off and went to yell at them what was going on there,” the woman told the court.

The situation, he said, looked like the young adults were drinking and very drunk. The woman had also called her big sister to the scene to assess the situation.

Two of the boys shouted back to him according to a witness that there was nothing to worry about and ordered him to leave.

After about five minutes, according to the witness, the boys went for a walk towards Koskela Hospital. Two of them supported the third walking, holding hands on his shoulders.

The prosecutor According to him, three boys born in 2004 murdered their peers using brutal violence on December 4 in Koskela, Helsinki.

All defendants have denied the charges of murder.

Two of them have pleaded guilty to acts of gross guilt and aggravated death.

The third defendant has admitted that he was guilty of only basic assault.

In addition to the murder, charges of robbery, incitement to robbery and nine assaults are dealt with as a whole. The robbery charge is also against a fourth person who has nothing to do with the murder.

The victim’s parents demand a total of EUR 42,900 in compensation from the accused. According to the rightholders’ claim, two of the accused have known the victim and his parents for a very long time. Parents base their claims for compensation on, among other things, the fact that children often play together and they have also cared for the accused at home.