Authorized proceedings “I keep in mind somebody throwing him in a chair” – Victims injured at school assault heard in Kuopio

The victims of the Kuopio faculty assault are actually being heard in courtroom.

The trial of the Kuopio faculty assault within the Pohjois-Savo District Court docket will proceed on Wednesday with hearings of injured college students. HS is following the trial in Kuopio. An assistant to one of many injured college students gave a brief speech at first of the studying, drawing an image of the violence suffered by the feminine pupil.

25-year-old Joel Marin is charged with, amongst different issues, homicide and 20 tried homicide in a college assault final October. The trial in Kuopio started yesterday on Tuesday.

The facilitator recounted how a pupil first needed to watch from the sidelines when a 25-year-old man hit the instructor and different college students together with his sword. The coed couldn’t escape the cramped class as a result of there have been desks and different college students in entrance of him. There was panic and horror within the classroom.

The person hit the lady a number of occasions on completely different higher physique, stomach and head. Lastly, there was a blow to the neck that brought about a deep wound whereas the coed was already mendacity on the ground.

After that, the college striker left. The coed dragged into the hallway, from which he later escaped to security. In accordance with the assistant, the lady had a powerful concern of loss of life within the scenario. The facilitator additionally described how a very distinctive and shocking occasion has undermined a lady’s sense of safety and religion in folks.

A part of the trial is held in digital camera, because the Chamber offers with the well being of the victims. The lady herself mentioned she was sitting proper within the entrance row as the person dug a sword out of his bag and slammed in direction of the instructor.

“A horrible panic started within the classroom. He began swinging at whoever it hit. Folks fled and I keep in mind somebody throwing him in a chair, ”the lady mentioned.

He thought he was going to die. The lady doesn’t keep in mind a lot concerning the blows she obtained. He recounted how he crawled on his nonetheless working hand into one other class. It took minutes of uncertainty. The lady mentioned she started to really feel ache solely after listening to police pictures.

Accidents have an effect on his life now that his left hand isn’t working correctly. For instance, he can now not write or play devices.

