Legal proceedings Helsinki-based imam sued for wages for alleged storage work – court found that he had raised unemployment benefits at the same time

Imam had not entered into a written employment contract with the import company.

Helsinki The Court of Appeal dismissed an action for dismissal and discrimination brought by a man who had worked in Helsinki as an imam.

According to the man, he worked as a warehouse worker for the food company of his acquaintances for about half a year in 2018. The man took the company to court over an employment dispute and unpaid wages.

The man demanded from the company a minimum wage in accordance with the collective agreement for more than 30,000 euros, as well as more than 20,000 euros in compensation for termination of employment and discrimination.

The man said that he was paid only 400 euros a month for the work he did. According to him, the situation had taken advantage of the fact that he could not control his interests and rights without speaking Finnish.

In court the man said he worked for ten hours as a warehouse worker for a company that imports Iraqi food. There was a mosque in the same building as the warehouse, where the man worked as an imam.

The perceptions of the man and employers about the nature of work and acting like imams differed. According to the man, he was a full-time warehouse worker and served as a volunteer at a mosque in his community.

According to company representatives, the opposite was true. According to them, the man was never paid to the company and was not given a job. According to the entrepreneurs, the man worked as a sucker for the mosque and lived on the premises of the mosque.

Helsinki the district court ruled in 2019 that the man had not entered into a written employment contract with the company or that he would have actually worked for the company.

It is clear from Kela’s statement to the Court of Appeal that the man has been raising unemployment benefits for the duration of his employment.

Instead, according to the testimony of the witnesses and the man, it was possible, according to the law, that the man had, as it were a neighbor, assisted the entrepreneurs in various situations. There was no evidence of the alleged salary claims of EUR 400, but the basic daily allowance paid by Kela.

The Court of Appeal upheld the district court’s decision to dismiss the action. Imam will be ordered to pay the costs of approximately EUR 12,000.